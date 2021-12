The US Food and Drug Administration has issued an emergency use authorisation for a pill made by Pfizer that can be used to treat Covid-19. The agency issued the statement on Wednesday, announcing that Paxlovid, a Pfizer produced pill, could be used to treat mild-to-moderate Covid-19 in adults and children 12 years and older, so long as they have tested positive for the virus and are at high risk of severe Covid symptoms. The pill is only available by prescription and is meant to be taken immediately after being diagnosed with the virus, and no more than five...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO