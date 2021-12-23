ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Six national party committees have raised $716 million in 2022 election cycle

By Ellen Morrissey
Ballotpedia News
 4 days ago
Six party committees have raised a combined $716 million over the first ten months of the 2022 election cycle. In November, the committees raised $54 million, according to recent filings with the Federal Election Commission. This was the lowest cumulative fundraising month of the 2022 election cycle.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) raised $12.6 million and spent $6.4 million in November, while the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) raised $7.3 million and spent $7.9 million. So far in the 2022 election cycle, the DCCC has raised 6.8% more than the NRCC ($130.8 million to $122.1 million). November was the fifth consecutive month where the DCCC outraised the NRCC.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) raised $8.4 million and spent $8.0 million, while the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) raised $6.8 million and spent $4.5 million. So far in the 2022 election cycle, the NRSC has raised 14.3% more than the DSCC ($93.6 million to $81.1 million). This was the tenth consecutive month where the NRSC outraised the DSCC.

At this point in the 2020 election cycle, the NRSC also led the DSCC in total fundraising by an 8.7% margin ($60.6 million to $55.6 million). The DCCC led the NRCC in total fundraising by a 35.5% margin ($110.3 million to $77.1 million).

The Republican National Committee (RNC) raised and spent more than the Democratic National Committee (DNC) in November. The RNC raised $10.7 million and spent $13.1 million, while the DNC raised $8.4 million and spent $9.2 million. So far in the 2022 election cycle, the RNC has raised 4.1% more than the DNC ($147.3 million to $141.4 million).

At this time in the 2020 election cycle, the RNC led the DNC in fundraising by a larger 89.0% margin ($214.6 million to $82.5 million).

So far in the 2022 election cycle, the RNC, NRSC, and NRCC have raised 2.7% more than the DNC, DSCC, and DCCC ($363.0 million to $353.2 million). The Republican committees’ fundraising advantage is down from 3.4% last month.

