Man Shot Inside Atlanta Theater Over 'Spider-Man' Seating Assignment Dispute, Police Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a man was shot over a parking spot Friday in Queens. The altercation happened around 1:45 p.m. on 157th Street near Linden Boulevard in Jamaica. (Credit: NYPD) Police said the 32-year-old victim got into a fight with another man, who pulled out a gun and shot him in the left hand. The victim then drove himself to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was treated and released. Meanwhile, the search continues for the shooter. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

QUEENS, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO