Public Safety

Man Shot Inside Atlanta Theater Over 'Spider-Man' Seating Assignment Dispute, Police Say

By Xander Landen
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
A witness said that, during the argument, "the suspect lifted his shirt and pulled out a handgun and fired one shot," according to...

State
California State
WGN TV

Mother of 12-year-old shot in Loop says she was unaware girl was downtown or shot until days later

CHICAGO — The mother of a 12-year-old shot in the Loop over the weekend says her daughter did not get permission to go downtown — but is grateful her child is still alive. At around 8:40 p.m. Saturday, Chicago police responded to the 0-100 block of North Michigan Avenue on the report of a shooting. After an investigation, police believe an unknown suspect fired a shot into a group of people.
CHICAGO, IL
Click10.com

Man fatally shot neighbor in head during dispute, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A fatal shooting Sunday in Southwest Miami-Dade County was set off by an argument between neighbors, police and members of the community say. Jose Foyo, 54, was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene in the 9800 block of Southwest 27th Terrace, Miami-Dade police said.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
MyArkLaMiss

MPD is looking for the man who shot and killed the man who raised him over a dispute on Christmas Day

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The Monroe Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on Christmas Day that claimed the life of one man over a family dispute between the victim and the suspect.  Family members say 41-year-old Fransqwur Harris raised 30-year-old Latron Jones, but a deadly shooting ended Harris’s life on December 25, […]
MONROE, LA
#Atlanta#Police#Amc Theater#Shooting
Public Safety
Spider-Man
fox5atlanta.com

Man, woman shot dead at apartment complex in SE Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a deadly double shooting at an apartment complex in southeast Atlanta. Police said a 46-year-old man and 40-year-old woman were dead from gunshots wounds at around 7:07 a.m. on Saturday when police went to the apartment complex at 222 Tuskegee Street. The names of...
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Washington

Police Identify Man Found Fatally Shot Inside Car in Oxon Hill

The man found fatally shot inside a vehicle in Prince George’s County, Maryland, early Thursday has been identified as 32-year-old John Cruz, police said Friday. Cruz, of Oxon Hill, was found just before 2 a.m. by officers who responded to the intersection of Livingston Road and Indian Head Highway for a report of a shooting.
OXON HILL, MD
The Independent

Police shoot dead 14-year-old girl in store dressing room while opening fire in pursuit of assault suspect

A 14-year-old girl was shot and killed by police who opened fire on a Los Angeles department store while pursuing a suspect.The girl, whose name has not been released, was killed just before noon on Thursday while she was in a dressing room at a Burlington store in the San Fernando Valley’s North Hollywood neighbourhood.Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) arrived at the store responding a call about a male suspect accused of assaulting a woman with a deadly weapon, Captain Stacy Spell told a news conference.Mr Spell said police began firing when they saw the suspect engaged...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS New York

Police: Man Shot Over Parking Spot In Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a man was shot over a parking spot Friday in Queens. The altercation happened around 1:45 p.m. on 157th Street near Linden Boulevard in Jamaica. (Credit: NYPD) Police said the 32-year-old victim got into a fight with another man, who pulled out a gun and shot him in the left hand. The victim then drove himself to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was treated and released. Meanwhile, the search continues for the shooter. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
QUEENS, NY
Newsweek

Newsweek

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

