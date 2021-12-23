ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Royal Caribbean Reports Second COVID-19 Outbreak This Week

By Newsy Staff
newsy.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article55 people on the Royal Caribbean Symphony of the Seas cruise ship have tested positive for COVID-19. That's out of...

www.newsy.com

fox5ny.com

'Nightmare' on cruise ship with COVID outbreak

MIAMI - A COVID-19 outbreak took place on a South Florida-based cruise ship for the third time this week, as the number of coronavirus cases in Florida hit its second-highest level since the start of the pandemic. An undisclosed number of passengers and crew aboard the Carnival Freedom cruise caught...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Stranded at sea for Christmas: More than 1,000 Americans onboard MS Koningsdam are stuck on cruise ship as Mexico refuses to allow them to disembark after 21 crew test positive for COVID-19

More than 1,000 American passengers will likely spend Christmas Day stuck aboard a cruise ship after authorities in the western Mexico state of Jalisco blocked them from disembarking because 21 crew members have tested positive for COVID-19. The Holland America Line ship sailed off from San Diego on Sunday with...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
mynews13.com

Family denied on board Carnival Cruise ship over negative COVID test

A Bay Area family who had planned on spending Thanksgiving holiday aboard a cruise ship had to find alternate plans when they were denied access on board. For Erica, Brett Gheesling and their two kids, a vacation in sunny Belize and surrounding countries is something they planned on for months.
PUBLIC HEALTH
blackchronicle.com

As COVID surges with omicron’s spread, should you cancel your cruise?

COVID is, once again, a dominating topic of conversation as the country enters yet another surge in cases with the omicron variantexpected to have massive spread in coming months. And at the same time as cases surge shoreside, the numbers of COVID cases reported on cruise ships are starting to stack up again.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Voice

Royal Caribbean Cruise Returns To Baltimore After COVID-19 Hiatus

Royal Caribbean Cruise has finally returned to the Port of Baltimore after a 21-month hiatus due to COVID-19 with its Enchantment of the Seas vessel. The Maryland Port of Administration held a brief welcoming ceremony for the cruise line today, presenting the captain of the cruise ship with an official Port of Baltimore ship’s wheel.
BALTIMORE, MD
kiss951.com

Cruise Ship Returns To Port After 10 Individuals Contract Covid

I’m pretty pro choose your own risk when it comes to COVID. I’ve done some traveling, been to concerts and sporting events all things I’m comfortable doing. There is one thing that I’ve still been hesitant about though. And that’s getting on a cruise ship. After the horror story of the people getting quarantined on a cruise ship at the beginning of the pandemic I can’t bring myself to do it. I’m not necessarily claustrophonic but the thought of only being in one of those tiny rooms and not leaving terrifies me. Cruise ships were docked due to covid in March of 2020. Recently, they have started to sail again, with strict COVID protocols in place. However, they can only reduce the risk, not eliminate it. And we are now seeing evidence of that first hand. At least 10 passenges and crew members abord a Norwegian Cruise Line ship tested postive for COVID-19. The ship returned to New Orleans yesterday after stopping at ports in Belize, Honduras, and Mexico after it departed on November 28th.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Travel + Leisure

Royal Caribbean Temporarily Suspends New Cruise Bookings Until Jan. 10

Royal Caribbean will not be accepting new bookings on cruises departing in the next few weeks, the cruise line confirmed to Travel + Leisure on Thursday. "Cruises departing through early January 2022 are unavailable to new reservations because our ships will continue sailing with a limited capacity to accommodate physical distancing," the cruise line said in a statement to T+L. "These sailings were removed from our website as we've done with previous cruises in 2021."
TRAVEL
kxgn.com

Royal Caribbean ship with 55 passengers positive with Covid-19 onboard will remain at sea until this weekend

A cruise ship out of South Florida will skip two ports after 55 people onboard tested positive for COVID-19. Royal Caribbean International confirmed Thursday that its ‘Odyssey of the Seas’ ship will not stop in Curaçao or Aruba as planned. The ship left Port Everglades on Saturday for an 8-night Caribbean sailing. It plans to remain out at sea until returning to Fort Lauderdale as scheduled on Sunday. Last Saturday, another Royal Caribbean ship – ‘Symphony of the Seas’ – arrived back in Miami after 48 people tested positive for COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

US monitoring Covid-hit holiday cruise ships

US authorities on Sunday were monitoring dozens of cruise ships hit by Covid-19 cases, with several reportedly denied port in the Caribbean. Over 60 vessels were under observation after "reported cases of Covid-19 have met the threshold for CDC investigation," the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. The Washington Post reported that several cruise liners were denied port at their scheduled destinations. Brenda Hammer, who was set to board the Odyssey of the Seas, a Royal Caribbean cruise ship, told AFP: "I'm a little nervous about it. I wasn't sure I still wanted to come."
PUBLIC HEALTH
fox4news.com

Royal Caribbean ship docked at Miami port has at least 48 cases of COVID-19, company says

MIAMI, Fla. - At least 48 people onboard Royal Caribbean's "Symphony of the Seas" have tested positive for COVID-19. The ship, which recently completed a seven-day cruise, docked at PortMiami over the weekend. There is a total of 6,091 people on board, according to a statement provided to WSVN. The cruise left on Dec. 11 with 95% of passengers on board who were fully vaccinated.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘It was the worst Christmas,’ says COVID-positive passenger disembarking Odyssey of the Seas

The Holbrook family of Michigan stepped off Royal Caribbean’s Odyssey of the Seas frustrated and angry after the cruise ship they were on returned to Port Everglades from its eight-night voyage. Christopher Holbrook, 49, tested positive for COVID-19 while aboard and spent Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in his room in isolation. “It was the worst Christmas,” Holbrook said while putting his ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
royalcaribbeanblog.com

Royal Caribbean CEO gives update on Omicron Covid-19 cases on cruise ships

Royal Caribbean International's top executive took to Facebook on Thursday to address the recent news of Covid cases on his cruise ships. In the wake of two Royal Caribbean cruise ships making headline news for having around 50 positive Covid cases on each ship, Royal Caribbean International President and CEO posted on his Facebook page a new update about where things stand, and why cruise ships are out performing everywhere else in terms of the positivity rate.
PUBLIC HEALTH
cruisehive.com

Royal Caribbean Updates International Re-Entry Testing Options

As more countries tighten COVID-19 testing protocols for travelers, Royal Caribbean has decided to cover the cost of both PCR and antigen “swab and go” tests through January 31, 2022. This will help travelers make suitable arrangements to ease their travel plans after enjoying a Royal Caribbean cruise.
PUBLIC HEALTH

