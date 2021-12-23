Fast Five Quiz: Genomic Medicine — CRISPR Gene Editing

Soybean is one of the most important legume crops worldwide. However, soybean yield is dramatically affected by fungal diseases, leading to economic losses of billions of dollars yearly. Here, we integrated publicly available genome-wide association studies and transcriptomic data to prioritize candidate genes associated with resistance to Cadophora gregata, Fusarium graminearum, Fusarium virguliforme, Macrophomina phaseolina, and Phakopsora pachyrhizi. We identified 188, 56, 11, 8, and 3 high-confidence candidates for resistance to F. virguliforme, F. graminearum, C. gregata, M. phaseolina and P. pachyrhizi, respectively. The prioritized candidate genes are highly conserved in the pangenome of cultivated soybeans and are heavily biased towards fungal species-specific defense responses. The vast majority of the prioritized candidate resistance genes are related to plant immunity processes, such as recognition, signaling, oxidative stress, systemic acquired resistance, and physical defense. Based on the number of resistance alleles, we selected the five most resistant accessions against each fungal species in the soybean USDA germplasm. Interestingly, the most resistant accessions do not reach the maximum theoretical resistance potential. Hence, they can be further improved to increase resistance in breeding programs or through genetic engineering. Finally, the coexpression network generated here is available in a user-friendly web application (https://soyfungigcn.venanciogroup.uenf.br/) and an R/Shiny package (https://github.com/almeidasilvaf/SoyFungiGCN) that serve as a public resource to explore soybean-pathogenic fungi interactions at the transcriptional level.

