Fast Five Quiz: Genomic Medicine — CRISPR Gene Editing

By Kiran Musunuru, MD, PhD
Medscape News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCRISPR is a molecular tool that can act within the genome of a living organism to add, remove, or exchange a DNA sequence. In other words, it enables...

reference.medscape.com

geneticliteracyproject.org

CRISPR gene therapy shows great promise — but evidence suggests caution about unintended consequences is warranted

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. CRISPR-Cas9 works by creating double-stranded DNA breaks at specific points in a DNA sequence, allowing scientists to target and edit...
SCIENCE
Harvard Health

Twin gene-editing system gives twice the efficiency

A team of researchers led by Harvard and Broad Institute scientists has developed twin prime editing, a new, CRISPR-based gene-editing strategy that enables manipulation of gene-sized chunks of DNA in human cells without cutting the DNA double helix. Because it can make larger edits than previously possible, the new technique...
SCIENCE
geneticliteracyproject.org

Viewpoint: ‘CRISPR democratizes science by making gene editing available to all agricultural researchers’

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. According to [CasZyme founder Monika] Paulė, plant genome editing can increase the resistance of plants that are sensitive to heat,...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Medscape News

CRISPR/Cas9 Gene Editing Boosts Effectiveness of Sonodynamic Therapy for Liver Cancer in Mice

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - A CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing system increased the therapeutic efficiency of sonodynamic therapy (SDT) in a mouse model of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), resulting in a novel synergistic therapeutic approach, researchers say. The new system "addresses the intractable problems of reactive oxygen species (ROS)-based SDT," Dr. Huixiong...
CANCER
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Integra Therapeutics Q&A: building next-generation gene editing tools

Gene editing – the practice of adding, removing, or altering genetic data in specific locations in the genome – is a relatively new area of genetic engineering that has demonstrated great therapeutic potential when it comes to treating or preventing genetic diseases. One gene editing tool, CRISPR, has...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
technologynetworks.com

Services to Accelerate Genome Editing Research

AMSBIO has expanded its range of custom gene editing services to complement its extensive portfolio of off-the-shelf CRISPR/Cas9 products. A powerful technology, widely used in genome science, Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR) / Cas9 is a simple and efficient editing tool which allows for specific genome disruption and replacement facilitating the manipulation of specific genes with high specificity and low cell toxicity. CRISPR/Cas9 is a rapid technique that can be applied directly in embryo and is easily programmable by changing the guide sequence of the sgRNA to any sequence of interest. As a consequence – AMSBIO CRISPR/Cas9 products are widely used by research groups worldwide in applications including gene mutation studies, epigenetic editing, cell and embryo therapies, genomic-scale screening and many crop yield research.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Precise genome editing across kingdoms of life using retron-derived DNA

Exogenous DNA can be a template to precisely edit a cell's genome. However, the delivery of in vitro-produced DNA to target cells can be inefficient, and low abundance of template DNA may underlie the low rate of precise editing. One potential tool to produce template DNA inside cells is a retron, a bacterial retroelement involved in phage defense. However, little effort has been directed at optimizing retrons to produce designed sequences. Here, we identify modifications to the retron non-coding RNA (ncRNA) that result in more abundant reverse-transcribed DNA (RT-DNA). By testing architectures of the retron operon that enable efficient reverse transcription, we find that gains in DNA production are portable from prokaryotic to eukaryotic cells and result in more efficient genome editing. Finally, we show that retron RT-DNA can be used to precisely edit cultured human cells. These experiments provide a general framework to produce DNA using retrons for genome modification.
SCIENCE
Medscape News

Fast Five Quiz: Conditions Associated With Psoriatic Arthritis

One of every five patients with psoriasis is affected by psoriatic arthritis (PsA). In addition to its joint and skin manifestations, this complex, heterogeneous inflammatory condition is associated with various extra-articular immune-mediated manifestations and with serious and chronic comorbidities that have significant morbidity and mortality. To achieve optimal clinical outcomes, identification of these comorbidities is essential.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Discover Mag

Finishing the Human Genome

This article appeared in the January/February 2022 issue of Discover magazine as "Finishing the Human Blueprint." Become a subscriber for unlimited access to our archive. At long last, scientists have declared “mission accomplished” on the complete sequencing of the human genome — one of the most ambitious research undertakings of the past few decades. The news may trigger déjà vu: Scientists with the Human Genome Project first announced they had sequenced the human genome in 2003.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

New Approach to Gene Therapy: Prime Editing System Inserts Entire Genes in Human Cells

A CRISPR-based gene editing technique called twin prime editing could be a new and safer approach to gene therapy. Researchers at the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard have developed a new version of prime editing that can install or swap out gene-sized DNA sequences. First developed in 2019, prime editing is a precise method of making a wide diversity of gene edits in human cells, including small substitutions, insertions, and deletions.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Off-the-shelf, gene-edited CAR-T cells forge ahead, despite safety scare

Race to the clinic reignites for an off-the-shelf alternative to autologous CAR-T cell therapy, even as concerns over chromosomal abnormalities linger. You have full access to this article via your institution. In November, CRISPR Therapeutics was handed a Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy designation for its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T cell...
CANCER
bizjournals

Temple University gene editing spinoff forms partnership with Japanese distributor

A gene editing company spun out of Temple University has formed a partnership with a Japanese distributor of scientific products. Financial terms of the deal between ExpressCells of Philadelphia and Funakoshi Co. Ltd. are being kept confidential. Under the agreement, Funakoshi will distribute ExpressCells products to Japan's biological research community.
BUSINESS
Nature.com

CRISPR/Cas9 genome-wide screening identifies LUC7L2 that promotes radioresistance via autophagy in nasopharyngeal carcinoma cells

Radioresistance emerges as the major obstacle to nasopharyngeal carcinoma (NPC) treatment, further understanding of underlying mechanisms is necessary to overcome the radioresistance and improve the therapeutic effect. In this study, we first identified a candidate radioresistant-related gene LUC7L2 via CRISPR/Cas9 high-throughput screening and quantitative proteomic approach. Overexpression of LUC7L2 in NPC cells promoted cell viability following exposure to ionizing radiation (IR), while knockdown of LUC7L2 significantly slowed down the DNA replication and impaired cell survival, sensitized NPC-radioresistant cells to IR. Using immunoprecipitation assay, we found SQSTM1, an autophagy receptor, was a potential binding partner of LUC7L2. Down-regulation of LUC7L2 in NPC-radioresistant cells led to reduction of SQSTM1 expression and enhancement of autophagy level. Furthermore, LUC7L2 knockdown in combination with autophagy inhibitor, chloroquine (CQ), resulted in more NPC-radioresistant cell death. Besides, LUC7L2 was obviously distributed in NPC tissues, and high LUC7L2 expression correlated with shorter survival in NPC patients. Our data suggest that LUC7L2 plays a huge part in regulating radioresistance of NPC cells, and serves as a promising therapeutic target in re-sensitizing NPC to radiotherapy.
CANCER
The Next Web

Research indicates the whole universe could be a giant neural network

The core idea is deceptively simple: every observable phenomenon in the entire universe can be modeled by a neural network. And that means, by extension, the universe itself may be a neural network. Vitaly Vanchurin, a professor of physics at the University of Minnesota Duluth, published an incredible paper last...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Applications of and considerations for using CRISPR"“Cas9-mediated gene conversion systems in rodents

Genetic elements that are inherited at super-Mendelian frequencies could be used in a 'gene drive' to spread an allele to high prevalence in a population with the goal of eliminating invasive species or disease vectors. We recently demonstrated that the gene conversion mechanism underlying a CRISPR"“Cas9-mediated gene drive is feasible in mice. Although substantial technical hurdles remain, overcoming these could lead to strategies that might decrease the spread of rodent-borne Lyme disease or eliminate invasive populations of mice and rats that devastate island ecology. Perhaps more immediately achievable at moderate gene conversion efficiency, applications in a laboratory setting could produce complex genotypes that reduce the time and cost in both dollars and animal lives compared with Mendelian inheritance strategies. Here, we discuss what we have learned from early efforts to achieve CRISPR"“Cas9-mediated gene conversion, potential for broader applications in the laboratory, current limitations, and plans for optimizing this potentially powerful technology.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Integration of genome-wide association studies and gene coexpression networks unveils promising soybean resistance genes against five common fungal pathogens

Soybean is one of the most important legume crops worldwide. However, soybean yield is dramatically affected by fungal diseases, leading to economic losses of billions of dollars yearly. Here, we integrated publicly available genome-wide association studies and transcriptomic data to prioritize candidate genes associated with resistance to Cadophora gregata, Fusarium graminearum, Fusarium virguliforme, Macrophomina phaseolina, and Phakopsora pachyrhizi. We identified 188, 56, 11, 8, and 3 high-confidence candidates for resistance to F. virguliforme, F. graminearum, C. gregata, M. phaseolina and P. pachyrhizi, respectively. The prioritized candidate genes are highly conserved in the pangenome of cultivated soybeans and are heavily biased towards fungal species-specific defense responses. The vast majority of the prioritized candidate resistance genes are related to plant immunity processes, such as recognition, signaling, oxidative stress, systemic acquired resistance, and physical defense. Based on the number of resistance alleles, we selected the five most resistant accessions against each fungal species in the soybean USDA germplasm. Interestingly, the most resistant accessions do not reach the maximum theoretical resistance potential. Hence, they can be further improved to increase resistance in breeding programs or through genetic engineering. Finally, the coexpression network generated here is available in a user-friendly web application (https://soyfungigcn.venanciogroup.uenf.br/) and an R/Shiny package (https://github.com/almeidasilvaf/SoyFungiGCN) that serve as a public resource to explore soybean-pathogenic fungi interactions at the transcriptional level.
AGRICULTURE
Medscape News

Fast Five Quiz: Heterozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia Presentation and Diagnosis

Familial hypercholesterolemia (FH) is an autosomal dominant genetic disorder that results in elevated blood cholesterol levels and a markedly increased risk for atherosclerosis and premature coronary artery disease. Although it is commonly perceived as a rare condition, FH affects 1 in 200-250 of the population globally and is broadly underdiagnosed and undertreated, making it an important public health concern.
PUBLIC HEALTH

