Stevens Point, WI

Stevens Point police and fire commission leader abruptly resigns, cites no reason in letter

By Alan Hovorka, Stevens Point Journal
 4 days ago

STEVENS POINT – Gary Wescott, the former Stevens Point mayor who led the commission that oversees the city's police and fire departments, resigned from the position Wednesday.

Mayor Mike Wiza said Thursday that Wescott resigned at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday effective immediately. Stevens Point city offices were closed Thursday ahead of Christmas and a copy of Wescott's resignation letter was not immediately available.

Wiza said the letter did not specify Wescott's reasons for resigning, whether they were personal or professional. He said he had not yet spoken to Wescott.

The letter went on to list Wescott's many accomplishments during his approximately 25 years of service to the city between being the longest-serving mayor and serving on the police and fire commission for about seven years. Some of Wescott's achievements include helping create the countywide ambulance service in Portage County and securing better training and equipment for the city's police and fire services.

"I can't think of anyone else who has made that kind of contribution to the community," Wiza said.

The police and fire commission will hold a special meeting on Monday to appoint an interim replacement for Wescott.

Contact reporter Alan Hovorka at 715-345-2252 or ahovorka@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @ajhovorka.

