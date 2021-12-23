ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Holland can finally stop lying about Spider-Man: No Way Home spoilers

By Chris Smith
 4 days ago

The biggest Spider-Man: No Way Home secrets have been confirmed time and again over the past few months. Even Marvel fans trying to avoid the spoilers likely saw them. But Sony and Marvel refused to acknowledge the spoilers in No Way Home marketing, as they wanted to save the biggest surprises for the movie. Therefore, the cast had no choice but to deceive fans. They had to keep denying rumors and lying when asked to comment about No Way Home rumors. Tom Holland had the most challenging job lying about the Spider-Man: No Way Home surprises, especially given his history of spoiling MCU secrets.

But Holland can finally stop lying about the big No Way Home spoilers now that the movie is out. We finally have an official interview with the actor playing Peter Parker in No Way Home where he talks about all the big surprises. If you still haven’t seen Spider-Man: No Way Home, you should avoid the spoilers in the interview below.

Tom Holland stops lying about Spider-Man: No Way Home

We saw Tom Holland promote No Way Home with his fellow co-stars in various interviews that predated the film’s release. But he never confirmed the rumors that said Tobey Maguire and Andrew Maguire would reprise their Spider-Man characters from Sony’s previous Spider-Man movies.

The first interview where Holland is able to talk freely about his No Way Home experience comes courtesy of Marvel.com. That’s hardly surprising.

It’s not just Holland who spoke with Marvel about the movie. MJ actress Zendaya also expressed her opinions on the big No Way Home reveals.

The two actors discussed what it felt like working with the impressive No Way Home cast on this ambitious movie. They talked about everyone, including the surprise actors that Sony and Marvel never acknowledged during the rumors season.

Charlie Cox’s clever cameo

Daredevil isn’t technically in the MCU yet, as we only got a Matt Murdock cameo relatively early in the movie. We already knew that Charlie Cox would play Murdock/Daredevil in the MCU. And all of the rumors suggested that the actor would appear in No Way Home first.

“We had so much fun working with Charlie,” Tom Holland said. “It’s really interesting doing a scene between two Super Heroes that has no real Super Hero stuff in it. Apart from the bit when he catches the brick. It was awesome.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HXKVr_0dUbLUaa00
Peter Parker (Tom Holland) in Spider-Man: No Way Home ending scene. Image source: Sony

Tom Holland on Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man

Tobey Maguire, whose Spider-Man is as beloved as any comic book character, is also in No Way Home. After months of denials, Holland and Zendaya could finally talk about what it was like working with Maguire.

“Tobey was so funny,” Tom Holland said. “We have so many little in-jokes that came up from working with Tobey. ‘Definitely not your dad.'”

“He was really excited to be back,” Holland continued. “You could tell it really meant a lot to him. Him putting the suit on again. Us getting back together. It was awesome.”

Zendaya recalled what it felt like when she and Jacob Batalon “dropped off” a nervous Tom Holland for a rehearsal with Maguire’s Spider-Man.

“[It was] like dropping you off at kindergarten for the first day,” the actress said. “Like, ‘I hope the other kids like him.’ And like, ‘I hope he doesn’t come back crying.’ And so we were just there, and I was taking pictures of you guys so that you could have it. It was so cute.”

Andrew Garfield making peace with Spider-Man

As much as fans might love Maguire, Garfield was among the biggest highlights of No Way Home. The actor has been trending for days after opening weekend, with fans already calling for Garfield to continue to play his Peter Parker in a new movie. Fans say they want The Amazing Spider-Man 3 that Sony never made.

“Andrew Garfield, the legend himself,” Tom Holland told Marvel.com. “He’s such a lovely guy. I think this film was his way of making peace with Spider-Man. It was such a privilege to work with him. I know that it meant a lot to him.”

“It was so beautiful. [Tobey, Andrew, and Tom] care so deeply about the characters, and what their characters — what their journey had been as Spider-Man,” Zendaya continued.

“It was so beautiful to see all of you guys connect on that and be able to talk to each other about such a special experience that very few people have been able to don the suit. The actress added that “it was great to see how much you guys all really cared and had each other’s back. It was really sweet.”

The full interview contains remarks from Tom Holland and Zendaya on all of the other actors playing prominent characters in Spider-Man: No Way Home as well. Check it out at this link.

