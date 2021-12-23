KBI: Wichita man in serious condition after Andover police officer shoots him

ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has identified the man shot by an Andover police officer late Wednesday as Nicholas T. Waggoner, 25, Wichita. He is in serious but stable condition after surgery.

Investigators say the shooting happened after someone called 911 around 10:40 p.m. to report a suspicious person inside a self-storage facility at 1009 W. Highway 54, between 159th Street East and Andover Road.

Four Andover police officers went to investigate and found a man inside a storage unit. So they called for him to come out.

The man, who authorities say they later identified as Waggoner, claimed the storage unit belonged to a family member. But police say they patted him down and found a padlock that had been cut open.

The officers asked to see the man’s driver’s license, and he went to a pickup truck to get it.

The KBI said that the man got into the truck, put it in reverse and quickly backed up in the direction of the officers. One of the officers shot at the man and hit him. The truck crashed off an embankment and came to a rest.

Officers took the man into custody and administered first-aid until EMS arrived. From there, he was taken to Wesley Medical Center. No officers were injured.

The Andover Police Department contacted the KBI. The KBI says it will do a thorough and independent investigation of the shooting. The case will be turned over to the Butler County Attorney for review when the investigation is finished.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.