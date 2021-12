Before friends and family can gather and be merry this week, they’ll have to deal with the Scrooge of the season: travel. After a down year in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of people traveling for the holidays between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2 is expected to surge back toward normal volume this year, reaching 92 percent of 2019 levels, according to AAA Nevada.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 7 DAYS AGO