ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Graham Alexander questions decision to limit number of fans in grounds

By PA Staff
fourfourtwo.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMotherwell manager Graham Alexander claims the Scottish Government is undermining other public...

www.fourfourtwo.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Why Zidane Iqbal’s Manchester United debut could be the inspiration south Asian footballers need

The Azeem Rafiq case shouldn’t only provide a wake-up call for cricket, because football clearly has lessons to learn too. That’s the view of Kash Siddiqi, the former Arsenal trainee who is now best known as the head of Football for Peace, an organisation that uses the sport as a vehicle for promoting inclusion and opportunities for footballers from the south Asian community. In a month that has seen Zidane Iqbal become the first south Asian player to run out for Manchester United – the 18-year-old made his debut after coming off the bench in the club’s Champions League tie...
WORLD
The Independent

Graham Potter hoping return of Danny Welbeck can inspire Brighton

Brighton boss Graham Potter hopes Danny Welbeck’s return after three months on the sidelines is the catalyst for a turnaround in results following the club’s 11-game winless run in the Premier League Welbeck scored the winner as Brighton moved into the Champions League places with a 2-1 victory over Leicester on September 19 but then suffered a recurrence of a hamstring injury against Crystal Palace eight days later.That necessitated an operation and while Welbeck has been convalescing, the Seagulls sit 13th at Christmas even if they have only lost three times since last prevailing in the top-flight against the Foxes...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

It’s lacking class – Dundee boss unhappy with rejected request to call off game

Dundee manager James McPake felt the SPFL put both sides at risk by rejecting a request for their cinch Premiership trip to Aberdeen to be postponed. The Dens Park side travelled north with a depleted squad after a positive Covid-19 test in their camp, with five further players deemed to be close contacts and also ruled out.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Graham Alexander
fourfourtwo.com

Joey Dawson would accept 20 solo Christmases if he got to repeat Celtic bow buzz

Joey Dawson would accept another 20 solo Christmas Days if it means he can repeat the thrill of his Celtic debut. The 18-year-old made his first-team introduction in a 3-1 cinch Premiership victory at St Johnstone on Boxing Day amid an injury and Covid-19 crisis which left Ange Postecoglou short of experienced players.
WORLD
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick claims scrapping Premier League festive fixtures would be like ‘abolishing the Queen’

Manchester United’s interim manager Ralf Rangnick says scrapping the Premier League’s festive matches would be like “abolishing the Queen”.There has been some criticism of the busy schedule over the Christmas period with injuries and Covid cases making team selection difficult for clubs. England’s top-flight has long been the only European league to continue through the winter without a break.Rangnick told MUTV: “I’ve watched Premier League football for the last 40 years, so when it was also the First Division, and I know what kind of tradition it is to play football over Christmas and on Boxing Day, the 27th, the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Motherwell#The Scottish Government
fourfourtwo.com

SPFL defends postponement policy in bid to maintain sporting fairness at clubs

The Scottish Professional Football League has responded to criticism of its postponement policy by insisting that sporting fairness could be undermined if it failed to administer the rules as agreed. League bosses also warned that more clubs would have to play with makeshift squads if the season was to be...
SOCCER
AFP

Premier League hit by record 103 positive Covid tests

The Premier League has revealed a record 103 players and staff tested positive for the coronavirus in the period from December 20 to 26. "The League can today confirm between Monday 20 December and Sunday 26 December, 15,186 COVID-19 tests were administered on players and club staff.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Sports
fourfourtwo.com

Lewis Ferguson completes comeback victory as Aberdeen reach top six

Aberdeen came from behind to earn a 2-1 cinch Premiership win over Covid-hit Dundee at Pittodrie which moved them into the top six. Leigh Griffiths’ 30-yard free-kick was a fantastic opener for Dundee, but the visitors were open at the back and allowed Ryan Hedges a scrappy equaliser just five minutes later, with Lewis Ferguson putting his side in front with 20 minutes to go.
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Harry Kane continues to pack a punch on Boxing Day

Harry Kane’s opener against Crystal Palace saw him match Robbie Fowler’s Premier League record for goals on Boxing Day. The Tottenham striker has never failed to score in a fixture on December 26 and took his tally to nine in six games.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Jim Goodwin focusing on incomings for St Mirren in January

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin hopes to add to his squad in January and is not looking to move anyone on. The Buddies finished their 2021 schedule in difficult circumstances with a number of players in self-isolation or just coming out of a 10-day quarantine ahead of their 2-0 defeat by Rangers on Boxing Day.
SOCCER
The Independent

Premier League announces record 103 Covid cases over Christmas period

The Premier League has announced 103 new coronavirus cases among club players and staff, the highest weekly number recorded since testing figures began being circulated in May last year.The league has also confirmed it has reverted to emergency measures following a raft of top-flight postponements.Increased testing to daily lateral flow and twice-weekly PCR tests have been introduced. Lateral flow testing was previously carried out twice a week.“The League can today confirm that between Monday 20 December and Sunday 26 December, 15,186 Covid-19 tests were administered on players and club staff. Of these, there were 103 new positive cases,” read a...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy