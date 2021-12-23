Officials identified 84-year old Angeline Galanti who died after a single-car crash on State Route 67 (Poway, CA) Nationwide Report

On Wednesday, authorities identified 84-year old Angeline Galanti, of Poway, as the elderly woman who was killed following a single-vehicle accident earlier this month on a rural roadway near Iron Mountain.

The investigation reports showed that Angeline Galanti was driving a 2006 Toyota Corolla south in the 14500 block of State Route 67 in Poway [...]

December 23, 2021

