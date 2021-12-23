ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poway, CA

Officials identified 84-year old Angeline Galanti who died after a single-car crash on State Route 67 (Poway, CA)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14pKiD_0dUbIXPo00
Officials identified 84-year old Angeline Galanti who died after a single-car crash on State Route 67 (Poway, CA)Nationwide Report

On Wednesday, authorities identified 84-year old Angeline Galanti, of Poway, as the elderly woman who was killed following a single-vehicle accident earlier this month on a rural roadway near Iron Mountain.

The investigation reports showed that Angeline Galanti was driving a 2006 Toyota Corolla south in the 14500 block of State Route 67 in Poway [...]

Read More >>

December 23, 2021

Browse through Today’s California Accident News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Poway, CA
Accidents
State
California State
City
Poway, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Poway, CA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#84 Year Old#State Route 67#California Accident News
Nationwide Report

65-year-old David Weir injured after a hit-and-run crash in Spokane Valley (Spokane Valley, WA)

On Saturday morning, 65-year-old David Weir, of Valleyford, suffered injuries following a two-car crash in Spokane Valley. As per the initial information, the hit-and-run crash took place on Pines Road and Sprague Avenue. The preliminary investigation showed that the driver of a 2008 Subaru Outback was going north on Pines Road when he ran a red light and crashed into a 2000 Chevy Blazer that was traveling east on Sprague Avenue.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Nationwide Report

At least three people hospitalized after a 20-car pileup in Washoe Valley (New Washoe City, NV)

At least three people were injured following multiple crashes Sunday morning during whiteout conditions in Washoe Valley. As per the initial information, the authorities actively responded to the southbound I-580 Sunday morning after getting reports of a 20-car pile-up. Three people were reportedly taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries.
NEW WASHOE CITY, NV
Nationwide Report

1 person injured after a car vs. snow plow truck collision on SR-532 in Snohomish County (Stanwood, WA)

One person suffered injuries following a car vs. snow plow truck collision Saturday in Snohomish County on a snow covered road. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle crash took place at about 2:30 p.m. on State Route 532 near 64th Avenue NW, just east of Stanwood. The early reports revealed that the driver of a Ford Taurus failed to maintain control of their vehicle before sliding across the center line and crashing into the snow plow.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

22K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy