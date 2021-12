Welcome to the game of the year in the AFC East. The New England Patriots (9-5) host the Buffalo Bills (8-6) on Sunday in a 1 PM ET showdown that will go a long way in determining the division champion. The Patriots have captured the AFC East in all but one of the last 12 seasons. That year was 2020 — when the Bills won the division for the first time in a quarter-century. We break down where both teams are currently in the NFL standings and the massive playoff implications and clinching scenarios.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO