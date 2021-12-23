ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Legal tests for seaman status

By Tim Akpinar
workboat.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe workboat industry has various laws that deal with the rights of maritime workers. Sometimes there’s a tendency to associate a particular law with a given setting. For instance, if the setting is a shipyard or cargo terminal, look to the Longshore Harbor Workers’ Compensation Act. For deepwater oil rigs, look...

www.workboat.com

Comments / 0

Related
bloomberglaw.com

Supreme Court to Hold Special Session on Biden Vaccine Rules (1)

The U.S. Supreme Court said it would hear arguments on an expedited basis on President. ’s Covid-19 shot-or-test rule for large employers and his separate vaccine mandate for health-care workers. The justices will hear both cases at a special Jan. 7 session, weighing whether to let the rules take effect...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The US Sun

Which states have a Covid vaccine mandate?

THERE was an initial freeze on Covid vaccine mandates in the United States. However, a decision by a court has reinstated the vaccine mandates. As news reports of the Omicron Covid variant rapidly spread across the United States, the Biden administration is seeking Covid vaccine mandates across the country. On...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Harvard Health

Animal Law & Policy Program files amicus brief concerning nonhuman animals’ legal status

With the Constitutional Court of Ecuador set to rule for the first time on the question of nonhuman animals’ legal status, The Brooks McCormick Jr. Animal Law & Policy Program at Harvard Law School (ALPP) and the Nonhuman Rights Project (NhRP) have jointly filed an amicus curiae brief with the Court, urging it to recognize that nonhuman animals can have legal rights.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seaman#Chandris Inc
Inside Indiana Business

Supreme Court Affirms Legal Status of South Shore Line Operator

The legal status of the organization that operates the South Shore Line in northwest Indiana has been decided thanks to a ruling from the Indiana Supreme Court. Our partners at The Times of Northwest Indiana report the decision was brought on as a result of legal action against the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District.
PORTER COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
natlawreview.com

Massachusetts High Court Clarifies Test to Determine Joint Employer Status under State Wage and Overtime Statutes

On December 13, 2021, the highest state court in Massachusetts ruled that the proper test for determining joint employer status under the state’s wage and overtime statutes is the “totality of the circumstances” test formerly used under the Federal Fair Labor Standards Act (“FLSA”), and not the more restrictive test of Mass. Gen. L. c. 149, §148B. Notably, the Supreme Judicial Court decided to adopt the federal Trump-era standard even though the Biden Administration repealed the standard in July (and has yet to propose a replacement). The Court rejected the state’s independent contractor test as the standard for joint employer status, finding it “would be rather like using a hammer to drive in a screw: it only roughly assists the task because the hammer is designed for a different purpose.” See Jinks v. Credico (USA) LLC, No. SJC-13106, 2021 WL 5872357 (Mass. Dec. 13, 2021).
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Rolling Stone

Today’s Supreme Court Case Makes It Clear: Amy Coney Barrett Will Decide the Future of Abortion Rights in the United States

The Supreme Court on Wednesday heard a Mississippi case that could overturn Roe v. Wade. After almost two hours of oral argument, it’s clear that the fate of nationwide legal abortion is now in the hands of Justice Amy Coney Barrett. That’s not good news for the future of abortion rights. The case argued today involved a ban on abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy. Roe and subsequent Supreme Court cases had been entirely clear that states could not ban abortion before “viability,” a medical term indicating when a fetus has developed enough that it could survive outside a woman on...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Biden's COVID vaccine mandate takes another hit in the courts

A U.S. district court in Georgia became the fourth court to enjoin a Biden administration vaccine mandate this week. As with the other trial and appellate courts, District Judge R. Stan Baker found that President Joe Biden had exceeded his authority in mandating the vaccine for all federal contractors. In the meantime, outgoing New York Mayor Bill de Blasio has ordered all private workers to be vaccinated.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Abortion, vaccines and religious freedom: Top health law decisions of 2021

(Reuters) - An active year for health law, 2021 saw continued litigation over the COVID-19 pandemic, abortion and the Affordable Care Act. Here are some of the top decisions:. The U.S. Supreme Court in December left in place a ban on most abortions in Texas while a legal challenge against it proceeds, the clearest sign yet that the more conservative court, with three justices appointed by Republican President Donald Trump, may be open to weakening or overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade decision guaranteeing abortion rights nationwide when it rules on a separate case involving a similar Mississippi law.
LAW
Daily News

Judging judges: New York’s jurists shouldn’t automatically have their terms extended when they turn 70

This year, the Legislature passed 889 bills. It has sent the governor all but four of them. The four leftovers were approved by the Assembly and Senate unanimously on roll call votes. Our interest here is the bill that makes a one-word change in statute, about when state Supreme Court justices, who preside at the top trial level, get to remain on the bench after reaching the state ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
foodcontessa.com

Stimulus Checks 2022: Only Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive $1,400?

The escalating COVID-19 infections in the United States, which are being caused by the Omicron strain of the virus, have once again highlighted the need for the fourth stimulus check to be implemented. Consequently, the Senior Citizens League is urging Congress to pass legislation that would provide an additional $1,400 stimulus check to senior citizens, according to marcanews.com.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy