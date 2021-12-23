Legal tests for seaman status

On December 13, 2021, the highest state court in Massachusetts ruled that the proper test for determining joint employer status under the state’s wage and overtime statutes is the “totality of the circumstances” test formerly used under the Federal Fair Labor Standards Act (“FLSA”), and not the more restrictive test of Mass. Gen. L. c. 149, §148B. Notably, the Supreme Judicial Court decided to adopt the federal Trump-era standard even though the Biden Administration repealed the standard in July (and has yet to propose a replacement). The Court rejected the state’s independent contractor test as the standard for joint employer status, finding it “would be rather like using a hammer to drive in a screw: it only roughly assists the task because the hammer is designed for a different purpose.” See Jinks v. Credico (USA) LLC, No. SJC-13106, 2021 WL 5872357 (Mass. Dec. 13, 2021).

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO