MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials have lifted a no travel advisory in a part of western Minnesota. On Monday morning, the Minnesota Department of Transportation advised drivers to avoid state and federal highways in Clay County, including Interstate 94 and Highway 108. MnDOT said there were “dangerous driving conditions” in the area. The advisory was lifted in the afternoon. Roads are still covered in snow, so caution is advised. UPDATE: The no travel advisory has been lifted for state and federal highways in Clay County. Visibility has improved, but roads are completely snow covered. Reduce speeds and drive according to conditions. For add'l...

CLAY COUNTY, MN ・ 21 HOURS AGO