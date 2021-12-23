ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belgium’s Oscar Entry ‘Playground’ Debuts Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

By K.J. Yossman
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBelgium’s Oscar entry “Playground” has an official trailer. The film, which documents the brutal reality of playground bullying, opened at Cannes Un Certain Regard before going on to screen at the San Sebastian and the BFI film festivals. It also won the Fipresci award. Variety’s reviewer described it as “raw” and...

