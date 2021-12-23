Rutgers emerges as potential fill-in for Gator Bowl, but bid not finalized

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

It has barely been 24 hours since Texas A&M pulled out of the Gator Bowl due to a COVID-19 outbreak that has plagued the team. But there might already be a replacement to face Wake Forest in Jacksonville, Fla.

ESPN reported the NCAA Division I Football Oversight Committee plans to meet Thursday to decide on a team to replace the Aggies, looking at both team record and Academic Progress Rate (APR) to determine the best suitable opponent.

NJ.com first reported Wednesday night that Rutgers is a favorite to fill in at the Gator Bowl. However, ESPN reported there had been no contact between the Gator Bowl officials and Rutgers as of Wednesday night.

ESPN also reported that Illinois has expressed a desire to fill in at the Gator Bowl and that Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan, an Illinois alum, is pushing for his alma mater to get the bid.