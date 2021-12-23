ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video: Microchip implanted under the skin could be your COVID vaccine passport

Cover picture for the articleA rice-sized microchip implanted under your skin could become your vaccine passport. A Swedish tech startup says its device could be customized to display people’s COVID-19 vaccination records, according to a video the South China Post posted Friday on Twitter. Epicenter, based in Stockholm, says anyone who opts...

A B
4d ago

This is literally out of John's Revelation in the Bible. Nah, I'm not even vaccinated. Covid failed to kill me twice, no worse than a cold. Don't need a vaccine or chip implant.

CommunismIsGay
4d ago

Unfortunately this happens because you won't stand up to any of this. Unfortunately this is the end. 90% of people don't even know who the enemy is and wouldn't believe it if they were told. Sad.

cracka
4d ago

I triple dog dare you infinity to come try putting a chip in me. I ain't saying I would win but somebody is gonna not survive that day

