Warren, OH

Warren man facing multiple rape charges

By Kelcey Norris
 4 days ago

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man is facing sex charges, including rape, after an investigation by the Hubbard City Police Department.

A Trumbull County grand jury indicted Francis Lacamera, III, 41, on the charges. According to jail records, he faces one count of gross sexual imposition in addition to nine counts of rape charges.

According to police reports, the victim was listed as a 13-year-old girl. Police say Lacamera had allegedly been assaulting the teen from January to September of 2020. The investigation began in October of this year.

Warren police officers assisted with making the arrest Wednesday at Lacamera’s home.

Reports also said Lacamera was in a relationship with another family member of the victim.

Records show Lacamera was booked into the Trumbull County Jail awaiting trial.

Comments / 11

Anthony Boerio Sr.
4d ago

what a burden of society he is to be the kind of thing he is. that's not human and he will most likely receive special treatment in prison too

Reply
3
 

Pa. man fatally shoots girlfriend on Christmas Day

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A Pennsylvania man has been taken into custody in Berkeley County, W.Va. after shooting and killing his girlfriend and mother of his child on Christmas Day. Police said 34-year-old Justin Kyle Marshall of Greencastle, Pennsylvania shot 37-year-old Tristan Shifflet of Hagerstown in the neck before fleeing a residence on South Burhans […]
