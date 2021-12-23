Three wanted in Fort Myers retail theft

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Authorities are looking for three women suspected of stealing from a Fort Myers clothing store.

The trio went into the Style Encore store at 11621 S Cleveland Avenue and made off with $350 worth of merchandise, according to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Investigators said the three appear to be of Middle Eastern descent.

SWFL Crime Stoppers is asking anyone that can identify the suspects to contact them at 1-800-780-TIPS.