One Spider-Man fan has people daydreaming about Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone introducing Spider- Gwen with an awesome piece of fan art. @Carpaa2011 has rendered what that would look like on Instagram and it's breaking through to other social media platforms now. *Spoilers for No Way Home* We're in a place, post-No Way Home, where fans are really embracing Garfield's take on Peter Parker. Stone's character was absent for this film, (probably due to time and schedule constraints), but the Multiverse is fully cracked open. Anything is possible at this point, and it wouldn't be all that strange to see one or possibly both of these actors back in some capacity in the future. Garfield has to be simply radiating as all the positive comments all over social media reach his ears. There are rumors that he will get to be the Spider-Man for Sony's universe. Nothing has been confirmed at this point, but pairing him with Spider-Gwen is absolutely at the top of most theater-goers lists right now.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO