The Alliance Theological Seminary (ATS) Korean Alumni Association held its annual general and year-end meeting this week at New Jersey Manna Church in Bergenfield, NJ. In an act of appreciation for their transformational experience at ATS and their commitment to pay forward that same benefit to current Korean students, the Korean Alumni Association awarded three $1,000 scholarships. The recipients are Gloria Park, Minsun Park and Young Dong Choi, who are enrolled in the ATS Master of Divinity program. The Association’s intent is to provide more scholarships next year for Korean students at ATS. President Min Byung-wook, an ATS graduate, expressed deep gratitude to the alumni who support this effort.

NYACK, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO