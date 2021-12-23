ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Donald Keith Rogich

By Fillmore County Journal
Fillmore County Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon met our angels Leslie and Lynn Monday morning, December 20, 2021, at 3:30 a.m. He was very proud of his military career in the 101st Airborne Screaming Eagles. He made 42 jumps. He was also in Cuban airspace when president Kennedy turned the plane around. He received several medals throughout...

fillmorecountyjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
thunder1320.com

Braston Keith Hodge

Mr. Braston Keith Hodge, age 22 passed away Saturday, December 11, 2021. He was born December 19, 1998 to Brian Keith Hodge and the late Kimberly Shawn Holder Hodge in Winchester, TN. Braston loved motocross and any kind of car. He was a great father and very kind. He will be greatly missed, especially by his children. He was a great friend and was able to put a smile on anyone’s face.
WINCHESTER, TN
oakpark.com

Keith Taylor, 72

In the weeks before his death, Keith J. Taylor repeated those words to his loved ones. And when he could no longer speak, exhausted after working so hard to live, he still found ways to share a joke through a raised eyebrow or a thumbs up. His quick wit and...
CHICAGO, IL
Fillmore County Journal

Lanesboro Class of 1976 reunion

On October 16, 2021, a 45-year class reunion of the Lanesboro graduating class of 1976 was held at the Lanesboro Golf Course. A delicious meal was served by Bill and Denise Hanson, followed by dancing with DJ Dewy. The classmates attending were, left to right, top photo: Cindy (Sveen) Johnson, Debbie (Dollar) Hornby, Brenda (Qualy) LaFleur, Kathy (Borgen) Wade, Karen (Hanson) Wittig, Glady (Engen) Nord, Terri (Ward) Dudek, Cindy (Wangen) Sutherland, Charolyn (Holland) Hanson, JoAnn (Sorum) Drake, Kathy (Hanson) Urbatsch, Cheryl (CJ) (Haroldson) Kelly, Linda (Erickson) McCabe. In the bottom photo are: Bob Shofner, Alex Hall, Roger Bradley, Joe Peterson, Larry Johnson, Dwayne Ostrem, Scott Erickson, Scott Bearson, Larry McCabe, and Duane Miner.
LANESBORO, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy