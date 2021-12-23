Donald Keith Rogich

On October 16, 2021, a 45-year class reunion of the Lanesboro graduating class of 1976 was held at the Lanesboro Golf Course. A delicious meal was served by Bill and Denise Hanson, followed by dancing with DJ Dewy. The classmates attending were, left to right, top photo: Cindy (Sveen) Johnson, Debbie (Dollar) Hornby, Brenda (Qualy) LaFleur, Kathy (Borgen) Wade, Karen (Hanson) Wittig, Glady (Engen) Nord, Terri (Ward) Dudek, Cindy (Wangen) Sutherland, Charolyn (Holland) Hanson, JoAnn (Sorum) Drake, Kathy (Hanson) Urbatsch, Cheryl (CJ) (Haroldson) Kelly, Linda (Erickson) McCabe. In the bottom photo are: Bob Shofner, Alex Hall, Roger Bradley, Joe Peterson, Larry Johnson, Dwayne Ostrem, Scott Erickson, Scott Bearson, Larry McCabe, and Duane Miner.
