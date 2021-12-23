ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jack Dorsey Gets Slammed by Twitter’s Crypto Crowd For Web3 Critique

By newsbtc
NEWSBTC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwitter boss Jack Dorsey kicked off a major storm this week, attacking an idea that cryptocurrency enthusiasts widely believe will lead to a new dawn for decentralized finance and the internet – the coming of web3. Proponents of web3 hail it as a major revolution of the internet,...

www.newsbtc.com

Benzinga

A Christmas Day Update for Dogecoin And Shiba Inu

The recent market crash has shown that cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) are on a recovery phase. SHIB was up 20% last week and is trading at $0.00003750 at the time of writing. It is down 1.0% in the last 24 hours. Shiba Inu,...
MARKETS
swfinstitute.org

Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Gets Blocked on Twitter by VC Marc Andreessen

Two U.S. tech oligarchs battled on Twitter. Jack Dorsey recently resigned as CEO of Twitter Inc., a social media company. Dorsey is a Co-Founder of Twitter. The competition for blockchain assets in getting intense in the venture capital space. Venture capitalist Marc Andreessen blocked Jack Dorsey on Twitter after Dorsey...
BUSINESS
bitcoin.com

Jack Dorsey and Elon Musk Raise Concerns Over Web3 as Skepticism About Ownership Grows

Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has ignited a debate about web3 after Tesla CEO Elon Musk criticized it. Dorsey warned of the risks from centralization, emphasizing that web3 is owned by venture capitalists (VCs), hiding under the premise of decentralization. “I’m concerned to see ‘the industry’ be distracted under false pretenses when we could all be working on things that have a chance at fixing the real issues,” Dorsey wrote.
BUSINESS
beincrypto.com

Jack Dorsey Goes Bananas Against VCs and the Centralization of Web3

Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said on Twitter that VCs were gaining all the benefits of Web3 and that it was another form of centralization. Many notable names fought back, dismissing the criticism. Former Twitter CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey launched a series of disparaging tweets against venture capitalists and...
BUSINESS
u.today

Elon Musk Explains Why He Is "Pro Doge," Stepping into Jack Dorsey's Web3 Debate

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
BUSINESS
soyacincau.com

Ex-Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey says he’s banned from Web3, after spat with major Web3 investor

Since leaving his position as Twitter CEO, the bird app’s founder Jack Dorsey has been keeping himself busy still. His most recent endeavor appears to revolve around Web3, the idea of a decentralised web based on the blockchain. Specifically, he called out the irony that Web3, supposedly aimed at decentralising the web and making it community-focused, is mostly being funded by venture capitalists.
INTERNET
HipHopDX.com

Cardi B Gets Sound Crypto Prediction From Jack Dorsey

Cardi B just got a reality check inspired by the blockchain, courtesy of former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. In a brief exchange on Monday (December 20), Cardi and Jack brought even more awareness to the ever-expanding world of cryptocurrency as the “Up” rapper questioned its place in everyday society in the near future.
CELEBRITIES
austincountynewsonline.com

Jack Dorsey, Elon Musk Slam Web 3.0… But What Is It

A curious schism is developing within America’s tech oligarchy when it comes to “web 3.0” (and it key draw, the Metaverse) with former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey going on a lengthy rant overnight to voice his displeasure with so-called Web3 technology and the involvement of venture capital firms like Andreessen Horowitz. Dorsey told his millions of followers that “you don’t own web 3” and that “the VCs and their LPs do. It will never escape their incentives. It’s ultimately a centralized entity with a different label.”
BUSINESS
techgig.com

Twitter founder Jack Dorsey continues to attack Web 3.0

According to Twitter founder Jack Dorsey , big venture finance corporations, not users, own the Web 3.0 movement, who claims that these funds are "motivated to build a media empire that can't be ignored... not Gandhi." Web3, also known as. Web 3.0. , is a concept for a new Internet-based...
INTERNET
makeuseof.com

Why People Are Angry at Jack Dorsey for Criticizing Web3

Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has drawn the ire of the Web3 community following comments about Web3, in which he said that venture capitalists own it. What followed was a flurry of responses and criticism. Here's a look at what Dorsey said and why it has people so riled up...
INTERNET
investing.com

Ex-Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Says Bitcoin Will Replace U.S. Dollar

Former Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) CEO and current chief at fintech firm Block (formerly Square), Jack Dorsey, had a tweet exchange Monday evening with rap star and Grammy winner Cardi B. The performer tweeted to her 20.5 million followers the following question, “Do you think crypto will replace the dollar?” To which Dorsey replied, “Yes, Bitcoin will.”
MARKETS
Slate

What Jack Dorsey’s Attack on Web3 Is Really About

Jack Dorsey, CEO of Block (the payments company formally known as Square) and the former head of Twitter, made it very clear how he feels about Web3 on Monday. Web3 is the latest Silicon Valley buzzword referring to a possible future version of the internet that’s run on blockchain networks, the record-keeping technology that underlies cryptocurrency. If you follow tech news at all these days, you’ve seen the term’s almost-instantaneous absorption of online discourse about the web. NFTs, DAOs, laser eyes, the metaverse—all of a sudden Twitter feels like a crypto-bro fever dream. But Dorsey’s broadside, and some pushback it inspired, underlined that crypto enthusiasts aren’t at all on the same page about the Web3 hype. Instead, they have some distinct factions.
INTERNET
cryptonews.com

VCs Fight Back as Jack Dorsey, Elon Musk Attack ‘Web3’ Narrative

A fresh Twitter discussion about whether ‘Web3’ is something worth fighting for, or if it’s simply a term made up by venture capitalists as way to make money, is taking the crypto community by storm today - as everyone from Jack Dorsey to Elon Musk and well-known venture capitalists joined the online battle.
BUSINESS

