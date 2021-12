You know a Meg Stalter sketch when you see one. The LA-based comedian speaks to the camera in character for about a minute, often in a Midwestern accent. Most skits follow the same structure, which is laid out in a pithy caption like “Woman on a flight that makes you switch seats so she can sit next to her husband”. You’ll also find they all have more than 100,000 views on Instagram and a couple of hundred adoring comments attesting to just how “LOL” each one is. More importantly, though, you know a Meg Stalter sketch when you feel one....

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO