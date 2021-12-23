ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Ex-Con Who Failed To Register As Sex Offender Attacks NJ Girl Walking To School: Police

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
Pleasantville police Photo Credit: Pleasantville police

A an ex-con who failed to register as a sex offender has been arrested in the sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl walking to school in South Jersey, authorities said.

Horece McZeke, 44, of Galloway Township attacked the girl in a wooded area between the 400 blocks of Brighton and Wellington avenues in Pleasantville around 7:40 a.m. on Dec. 2, Pleasantville police said police.

Authorities last Wednesday executed a search warrant at McZeke's new home on Jimmie Leeds Road, and discovered he failed to register as a sex offender, Breaking AC reports.

McZeke was being held in the Atlantic County Jail when he was later charged with three counts of aggravated sexual assault, aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child and two weapons offenses in the attack.

According to Breaking AC, McZeke pleaded guilty to a home invasion robbery and rape of an Egg Harbor Township woman in 1996. He has since been under lifetime supervision.

Daily Voice

Suspect In $6K Lowe’s Scanner Theft ID’d, Wanted By Hackettstown Police

Police are seeking the public’s help locating a man identified as the suspect in the theft of $6,000 worth of scanners from a back office at Lowe’s in Hackettstown. Joshua J. Ascencio, pictured above, is accused of stealing 4 Zebra MS9300 scanning receiving devices valued at $6,000 from an office at Lowe’s Home Improvement store on Mountain Avenue in Hackettstown around 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 16, local police said in a Monday release.
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
