Kalamazoo, MI

WMU names new athletic director after nationwide search

By Corinne Moore
 4 days ago

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — After a nationwide search, Western Michigan University has named a new director for intercollegiate athletics.

Dan Bartholomae, Oregon State University’s executive deputy athletic director and chief operating officer, will take the reins of Bronco Athletics effective Jan. 1, pending Board of Trustees approval, the university announced on Thursday. He is succeeding longtime Athletic Director Kathy Beauregard, who is retiring this month after a four-decade career at Western.

In his new position, Bartholomae will be responsible for the administration of a comprehensive NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision Intercollegiate Athletic program, reporting directly to the president and serving as a member of the president’s cabinet.

“Dan comes to Western with a strong record of service in Division I athletics and a commitment to maintaining a program centered on success for our student athletes on and off the field. We are pleased to have a leader of his caliber and experience to guide the division into its next era of accomplishment,” President Edward Montgomery said in a press release.

The university said he previously worked for the Oregon State University Beavers as deputy athletic director supervising capital projects and internal operations in 2017. He was promoted in 2019 to executive deputy athletic director and chief operating officer. Prior to his tenure with Oregon State he worked at the University of Pittsburgh, beginning in 2002 as a compliance and game operations assistant and ended as the deputy athletic director responsible for internal affairs after 15 years.

Bartholomae holds a Bachelor of Science degree in policy analysis and public affairs from Indiana University and an MBA from the University of Pittsburgh. He and his wife, Lauren, have two children.

“I am thrilled to be joining all Bronco student-athletes, coaches, staff and surrounding fans and partners in creating a first-class experience for all those invested in Bronco Athletics,” Bartholomae says.

His appointment, subject to Board of Trustees approval, will be up for consideration at the board’s next regularly scheduled meeting on Jan. 20, 2022.

