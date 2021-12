Each Wednesday we bring stories of good from around the world to our own backyards. We’ve partnered with the Maguire Law Firm to bring you Carolina Kindness. A son finds a way for his paralyzed 87-year-old dad to ride a motorcycle. Charlie shared the love of riding with his dad, who is a Koren War veteran. After an accident put his dad in the hospital and threatened to take their shared passion away, Charlie searched for a way to get his father back on the road. And once he did he went on to help others lke his dad and built his own business making these bikes, Chariot Mototrikes.

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC ・ 5 DAYS AGO