NAMI Maine announces resource guides to help navigate mental health care
By Contributed
5 days ago
The Maine Chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI Maine) has released two supportive resource guides for families and individuals impacted by mental illness. During a time when mental health needs are high, NAMI Maine remains determined to help those find answers, respect their wisdom, and foster...
AUSTIN, Texas — A group of employees with Integral Care, Austin and Travis County's mental health authority, are trying to unionize. "I don't think people should be sleeping outside unless they want to be," Jen Hellow said. Hellow and her colleagues have dedicated their lives to helping people experiencing...
Each year, usually around the start of the year, which is just around the corner, we are encouraged to meet with our primary care physician to assess our physical wellbeing. Not often prioritized as part of this routine is an effort to assess our psychological and emotional wellbeing, which is concerning, because poor mental health has an impact on physical wellbeing and quality of life.
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Aging & Disability Resource Center (ADRC) strives to help people live on their own for as long as possible. They assist individuals over 60 years old and the disabled community by providing information about services and by helping individuals and families make informed choices about their health and wellness.
At Virginia’s chapter of the National Association of Mental Illness or NAMI, Director Kathy Harkey is calling for help from the state. She says public and private mental health services are in crisis. “The Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services has closed hospital beds in Virginia due to...
INDIANAPOLIS -- Mental health issues among Americans have continued to soar throughout the pandemic, and youths are no exception. In fact, the U.S. surgeon general recently issued an advisory highlighting the urgent need to address the nation's youth mental health crisis. Thanks to $2.7 million in recent grants, the Indiana...
The holidays aren't filled with joy for everyone. Mental health is a serious issue this time of year, and the experts at Main Line Health are here to help in this town hall, hosted by Sarah Bloomquist.
Last week Surgeon General Vivek H. Murthy issued a public health advisory on the mental health challenges confronting youth, warning of a looming crisis that started before the pandemic hit. Since then, symptoms of depression and anxiety have gone way up, as well as suicide attempts by teens. Dr. Loretta Whitson, Executive Director of the California Association of School Counselors joined Good Day LA with advice on what to look for, and where to turn for help when it comes to our kids and their mental health.
I was relieved that somebody had finally asked about my mental health. All spring and summer 2020, I kicked the ball of my fritzing brain down the field to some imaginary goal of “things” getting better in the world, or at least more stable. Plainly, that didn’t happen.
A Las Cruces art gallery was transformed into a safe and welcoming performance space Dec. 9, as Art Obscura Gallery and owner Deret Roberts welcomed local poets, poetry readers and friends – including three members of the Las Cruces City Council and a Las Cruces state senator – to “Abrazos Para el Corazon: Hugs for the Heart” poetry night.
Forty-two percent of employees with access to mental health benefits say they’re more likely to stay at their job than if they didn’t have them, according to Mercer’s 2021 Health on Demand report. That’s an impressive number for providing mental health benefits. The reality employers must...
Much attention has been given to the need for mental health support services and methods in which to increase access to such services during the pandemic, as rates of depression, anxiety and domestic violence have increased dramatically since COVID-19′s onset. While the need for such services is undeniable, there is an equivalent need for the provision of mental health and other support services for nurses, physicians and allied health care workers who are on the frontlines during the pandemic. In addition to the shared stressors of anxiety, isolation and infection fears, front-line workers witness an inordinate amount of death and despair during the pandemic and often have to work longer hours due to staff shortages, as many seasoned nurses experiencing burnout have either left or are contemplating leaving the nursing profession, and many new graduate nurses are leaving the field of nursing completely within months of employment.
Kids’ Mental Health Pierce County (KMHPC), a community collaborative created by Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital to improve access to youth mental health services, received the “2021 Program of the Year” award from the Washington state chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). “It’s an...
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Dr. Michael Businelle received a grant from the National Institutes of Health to test a novel smartphone application that aims to reduce anxiety and depression and monitor COVID-19 symptoms. “Clear health disparities have emerged in rates of COVID-19 exposure, hospitalization, and death among members of...
Editor’s note: This story mentions suicide and other mental heath topics. Resources for those struggling can be found below. Local experts are pleading with those who are struggling to seek help and support as the holidays can bring added stress, and Routt County faces unprecedented mental health challenges. “As...
Georgia ranks among the worst in the nation when it comes to helping people struggling with mental illness. A forthcoming bill in the state House aims to change that. The expansive legislation could, among other things, attack chronic staffing shortages in the mental health field; compel insurance companies to provide comparable coverage for mental health as they do physical; and create a system of involuntary outpatient treatment for people who struggle to care for themselves.
GREENVILLE, S.C. — We’re still mid-pandemic, and while things may seem like they’re working to get back to normal, many have lost loved ones because of COVID-19, may be grieving and it’s completely unrelated to COVID-19, or they may be struggling mentally in general. WYFF News...
ALBANY COUNTY , NY (WRGB) — Mental health is an ongoing issue that's only been made worse by the pandemic, and Thursday there were two big announcements on efforts to call attention to the problem and combat it. A dozen statewide groups are calling for New York State to...
Break of Day Mental Health Group warned that the industry is in “a state of crisis” in Maine because of a lost sense of community during the COVID-19 pandemic. Anxiety over whether to wear a mask or not with a record-setting number of positive COVID-19 cases at LincolnHealth in early December is inhibiting people from participating in regular community events such as attending Mass, or even knocking on their neighbor’s door to see if they need anything, President and Executive Director Amber Lavigne said.
