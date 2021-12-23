RJ Barrett, Quentin Grimes cleared for Knicks returns after COVID stint

The Knicks finally are starting to shorten their list of COVID-sidelined players.

RJ Barrett and Quentin Grimes were cleared from the NBA’s health and safety protocols Thursday, one day after Obi Toppin also was cleared to rejoin the team.

Only Grimes and Toppin were available to play Thursday night against the Wizards, however, according to head coach Tom Thibodeau.

“Obi’s available. Quinton is available. RJ has been cleared, but he needs more conditioning, so he won’t play,” Thibodeau said before the game.

Barrett and Toppin were the first two of seven Knicks to be forced to sit out this month due to the pandemic, missing the previous five games since Dec. 12, with Grimes following two days later.

Immanuel Quickley, Kevin Knox, Miles McBride and newly added Nerlens Noel were still out due to COVID protocol for the Knicks, who also announced Wednesday that Derrick Rose will miss at least eight weeks after undergoing ankle surgery.

With Barrett not quite ready to return, Thibodeau stuck with previously benched guard Kemba Walker in the starting lineup for the third straight game. The Bronx native had totaled 50 points over his previous two appearances to possibly vault himself back into the mix for more playing time.

“That’s part of the NBA. So obviously it’s been constant change for not only us, but the entire league,” Thibodeau said. “One of the strengths of our club last year obviously was the bench and it was again this year.

“So we haven’t been able to get to that. But anytime you have guys out it’s an opportunity for other guys to get in there and get it done. So it’s been very encouraging to see guys step up and play well. Obviously, the most important thing is to team winning and that’s what we have to focus in on.”

All-Star guard Bradley Beal and wing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope were sidelined due to health and safety protocols for the Wizards, as the Knicks sought their second straight win at the Garden after snapping a five-game home losing streak Tuesday night against the Pistons. Beal, who revealed in September he was unvaccinated, sat out the Olympics over the summer following a positive COVID test.

The Knicks are scheduled to face the undermanned Hawks in a Christmas Day matinee at MSG, with Atlanta regulars Trae Young, Clint Capela, Danilo Gallinari and Kevin Huerter all in COVID protocols.

“You just lock into who’s in front of you. So be locked in,” Thibodeau said. “Obviously it’s important to play well at home. We know we’re going to be tested. We have to be ready to go and the same things go into winning. Play strong on both sides of the ball.”

The immediate returns of Toppin and Grimes at least were expected to provide some energy off the bench and a deeper rotation than the Knicks have been utilizing in recent games.

Both recent first-round picks posted strong performances in their last appearances ahead of their respective COVID shutdowns. Toppin posted season highs in points (19) and rebounds (10) Dec. 10 against the Raptors, while Grimes erupted for 27 points in 41 minutes in his first NBA start Dec. 12 against the Bucks.

“I think their preparation is one of their great strengths, and there’s a big learning curve for new guys coming into the league,” Thibodeau said. “Then there is a setback with them being out, and now they’ve got to get up to speed again.

“But they’re guys that work extremely hard. So you take it day by day. I think that’s what everyone’s doing right now in the league.”