CONSUMER ALERT: Dangers of buying knock-off products

Q: What should consumers know when shopping for gifts during the holiday season and beyond?. A: The pandemic fueled online shopping as more Americans turned to e-commerce to purchase everyday goods and gifts. Estimates project record-setting online shopping this holiday season, with sales reaching $207 billion in online sales. As the U.S. economy struggles to navigate bottlenecks and low inventory in the supply chain, concerns about slow shipping and late deliveries aren’t the only issues consumers need to watch. Law enforcement and consumer watchdogs are warning shoppers to be on the lookout for counterfeit and fake goods. Counterfeit and pirated goods rip off consumers to the tune of $500 billion every year. And it’s not just hitting luxury brands and retailers. Fake goods pose dangerous risks to consumer health, from sham baby formula to faulty batteries and bad cosmetics. When shopping for goods online, don’t be bashful about being skeptical. If a deal sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Always trust your instincts. A bargain isn’t worth it if the product being purchased is counterfeit or unsafe. Before sharing sensitive information and financial information online, be sure the website uses a safe and secure transaction portal. Specifically, look for a padlock symbol and the https:// in your browser. That’s an important safety tool that indicates your payments are protected. For example, illicit websites may install malware that can skim your credit card information and passwords stored on your hard drive. Consumer watchdogs also recommend buyers check labels and packaging for broken or non-existent safety seals, tainted products, false warranty information and expired dates on perishable products. Gifting and receiving is a cherished tradition in America. I encourage shoppers to protect yourselves and loved ones this holiday season. Don’t blindly fork over your hard-earned money and savings to an online portal or e-retailer without due diligence to ensure it’s a trusted business.

SHOPPING ・ 6 DAYS AGO