More than ten years ago, Miami Social Club was picked up by Bravo, a series about the wealthy, well-connected and extravagant women of the Florida city. It was so juicy, though, (or perhaps so similar to their normal line-up) that the network decided to restructure it into their most notorious franchise. And thus, The Real Housewives of Miami was born. The show went on to have three seasons before abruptly ending in 2013. However, the ladies are back for a triumphant fourth season return via the streaming realm – or at least, some of them are. Returning alum Alexia Echevarria explained why it would have been “weird,” at least for her, to see Lea Black on the cast again.

MIAMI, FL ・ 7 DAYS AGO