With the way the Las Vegas Raiders need a reset, it’s likely time for them to move on from quarterback Derek Carr as they move forward. Derek Carr has been a pretty solid quarterback for the Las Vegas Raiders throughout the majority of his career. That said, Carr may not be the Raiders best option for their future. The 30-year-old quarterback is an above-average starter in the NFL, but he’s not getting younger and his contract is a little expensive.

NFL ・ 20 HOURS AGO