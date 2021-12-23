College Notes

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleAlexia Lambrinides of Lawrenceburg was named to the Dean's List for the fall semester...

Several Maryland schools record triple-digit COVID-19 outbreaks

Several Central Maryland schools are dealing with triple-digit COVID-19 outbreaks. || COVID-19 updates | Maryland's latest numbers | Get tested | Vaccine Info ||. According to state data, Chesapeake High School, in Anne Arundel County, has the most positive cases. So far, the school's reported 122 cases among students and...
Scholarship deadline is approcahing

The Ohio County Community Foundation would like to remind potential applicants of the Community/Junior College Scholarship deadline at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28. This scholarship is open to any current, Ohio County resident of one year or more who has already received a high school diploma/GED and will be attending a community college or trade school.
Mid-year graduates

Long Caption Southwest Local School District Board President Jeff Biddle and Harrison High School Principal Matt Lindley congratulate the district’s winter graduates. The graduates were recognized at the school district meeting on Dec. 16. After a brief message from Superintendent John Hamstra, they were able to officially turn their tassels and receive their diplomas. The graduates are, from left, Jacob Wagner Aileana Tillman, Kaelie Snyder, Jasmine Martinez, Chloe Hood and Emma Diersing. Submitted Photo.
USC Will Start Spring Semester Without In-Person Learning, Cites Omicron Fears

The University of Southern California will only offer remote learning classes at least during its first week of the spring session, the school said Friday. The new semester begins Jan. 10. Students can still move into the dorms, but students and staff will be required to show proof of COVID-19 booster shots as soon as they are eligible. USC’s move comes in the wake of nine University of California undergraduate campuses announcing a similar switch to remote learning in the wake of the omicron variant’s spread. As of today, USC residence halls will still open on Jan. 6, but proof of testing negative will be required before moving in. USC will set deadlines soon for necessary Covid-19 boosters. The USC restrictions will also delay its spring new student convocation for about two weeks. It would have started Jan. 7. “Fall was a success at USC, and we remain committed to keeping our campuses safe and continuing in-person instruction this spring,” USC Provost Charles F. Zukoski and USC health officer Sarah Van Orman said in the message to the campus community.
University of Maryland Students Need To Show Negative COVID Test, Wear KN95 Masks To Class

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — When students return to the University of Maryland College Park campus for classes between Jan. 3 and 21, they will have to show a negative COVID-19 test before their first in-person class and will have to wear KN95 masks in class amid a surge in cases, according to an email from President Darryll J. Pines and Jennifer King Rice, senior vice president and provost. “These measures are subject to change, depending on evolving COVID-19 conditions. Decisions about potential additional measures in advance of the spring semester will be made in early January,” they wrote. Normal campus operations will continue throughout January, and staff members are expected to maintain their work schedules. Flexible work arrangements, including telework, may be implemented and some classes will be online to reduce the number of people on campus, according to the email. They also asked all students, staff and faculty to get their booster shot.    
