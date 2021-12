ROCKVILLE, Md. — Montgomery County Public Schools announced Monday that they do not plan to shut down all schools in the county in the midst of a surge of COVID-19 cases, unlike neighboring Prince George's County. MCPS Interim Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Monifa B. McKnight said in the new year, the school system will instead determine several factors before they decide to close a school due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

