15-year-old girl in critical condition after being shot in the face in South LA

 4 days ago

A 15-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was shot in the face in South Los Angeles, and a search is underway for the shooter, authorities say.

The teenager was getting into the backseat of a car at 41st Street and Ascot Avenue Wednesday when another car pulled up and opened fire, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The driver of that car drove away and the victim was taken to a hospital. Police do not believe that the teen was the intended target of the attack.

No arrests have been made as of Thursday morning and a suspect description was not immediately available.

Free bear
4d ago

South Central, where the people of colors live, contributes a large% of LA's murders and crimes. Our ruling Democrats, who bill themselves as the party that stands with the people of colors, just shrug it off as business as usual year after year. We don't hear any outcry from Black Lives Matter either.

Reply(3)
25
Miguel J Burnstein
4d ago

So sad South Los Angeles is a war zone, police trying to stop it is racist unfortunately unfortunately this happens a young woman fighting for her life Democrats will never put effort in to stopping it this is what they want.

Reply(2)
9
DFWM
4d ago

Hate to say it but Hispanics are at the center of the shooting crime spree. This area of Los Angeles was predominantly black 25-30 years ago but it is now largely Hispanic. When people declare this is happening in neighborhoods where people of color live everybody assumes that it's Blacks however that is far from true

Reply(7)
5
