15-year-old girl in critical condition after being shot in the face in South LA

A 15-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was shot in the face in South Los Angeles, and a search is underway for the shooter, authorities say.

The teenager was getting into the backseat of a car at 41st Street and Ascot Avenue Wednesday when another car pulled up and opened fire, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The driver of that car drove away and the victim was taken to a hospital. Police do not believe that the teen was the intended target of the attack.

No arrests have been made as of Thursday morning and a suspect description was not immediately available.