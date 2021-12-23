Sunny Skies And Warm Temperatures Expected On Christmas Day

New Year’s Eve this year could be the mildest on record, with temperatures as high as 15C, the Met Office has said.The previous New Year’s Eve record of 14.8C (58.64F) was set in 2011. However, this year could see that level matched, or even surpassed, in some parts of the UK.Met Office meteorologist Greg Dewhurst said: “The record is 14.8C on New Year’s Eve and that was in 2011. Temperatures look like they’ll be 14 to 15C, so it is possible that [they could reach] that value.”Mr Dewhurst said the weather throughout the week would be “on the mild side”,...
