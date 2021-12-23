ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunny Skies And Warm Temperatures Expected On Christmas Day

By Joshua Claussen
Cover picture for the articleWarmer temperatures this weekend may help to make the holiday season a little brighter...

Chicago Weather: Rain And Warming Temperatures Sunday Night

CHICAGO (CBS) — Rain will arrive in the Chicago area Sunday night as temperatures warm. Sunday night’s low temperatures will reach 38 degrees. Temperatures Monday will warm into the 50s. Expect a little drizzle in the morning and then clearing skies. Tuesday will bring a wintry mix changing to rain. Colder air will move in Wednesday through the weekend.
UK weather: New Year’s Eve could be mildest on record with temperatures as high as 15C

New Year’s Eve 2021 could be the mildest on record as temperatures may reach up to 15C, according to the Met Office.The previous New Year’s Eve record was in 2011 at 14.8C, but this could be matched or beaten in parts of the UK.Met Office meteorologist Greg Dewhurst said: “Temperatures look like they’ll be 14 to 15C.”“We’re going to see across the whole of the country, through the rest of this week, temperatures that are above average for this time of year,” he added.“The average temperature in the UK around this time of year should be around 7-8C. Going forward,...
Weather Edge Forecaster Says No Severe Weather This Weekend

Weather Edge Forecaster David Powell says initial models are showing the chance of severe weather this weekend to be slim. Powell says the main concern is Saturday, but it appears the severe weather will remain south of Kentucky. Powell says the front that is predicted to move through will likely...
