Kate Middleton shares photos from a place ‘really special’ to her and Prince William

The Duchess of Cambridge returned to a “really special” place for her Together at Christmas event. The carol service, which was filmed earlier this month, took place at London’s Westminster Abbey, where Kate and Prince William tied the knot a decade ago. Festive photos of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ mom helping decorate the Abbey for the event were released on Wednesday along with a message from the Duchess that read: “I’m so excited to be hosting Together at Christmas here at Westminster Abbey, a place that’s really special to William and me.”

The caption continued, “We wanted to say a huge thank you to all those amazing people out there who have supported their communities. We also wanted to recognise those whose struggles perhaps have been less visible too.”

Kate looks holiday-ready in the photos wearing the same Miu Miu sweater that was seen in a teaser trailer for the upcoming Royal Carols: Together at Christmas special.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge got married at Westminster Abbey in 2011

Kensington Palace promoted the TV special on Thursday with a video message from Kate. “We wanted to say a huge thank you to all those amazing people out there who supported their communities. We also wanted to recognize those whose struggles perhaps have been less visible too,” the Duchess said.

“We’ve been through such a bleak time. We’ve seen so many challenges. We’ve lost our loved ones. We’ve seen our frontline workers under immense pressure. And also we’ve been more emotionally and socially distanced and isolated from each other,” she continued. “But I suppose through that separation, we’ve also realised how much we need each other and how acts of kindness and love can really bring us comfort and relief in times of distress.”

Hosted and spearheaded by the Duchess, Together at Christmas paid tribute to the incredible work of individuals and organisations across the UK who have supported their communities through the COVID-19 pandemic.

