The Florida Gators, like every other team in college football, are adapting to a new era of roster building that allows for players to transfer schools with far greater ease than ever before. In the case of the Gators’ roster, it means losing a number of key players from the 2021 roster to the transfer portal, including Jacob Copeland, Emory Jones, and Khris Bogle.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO