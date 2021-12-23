ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

2023 Kia Seltos Coming With Significant Changes

By Martin Bigg
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Kia Seltos was introduced for the 2021 model year in the US as a brand new subcompact crossover slotting between the full-size Telluride and the smaller Soul, sporting a stylish design that sets it apart in the crowded segment. As competition in the crossover market is so fierce, Kia is...

carbuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Least Reliable Car in America

Car sales in the United States have hit an unusual patch. Demand is at high levels, likely because people could not get to dealers early on during the COVID-19 pandemic. On the other hand, a tremendous shortage of the semiconductors used in car electronics, navigation, and entertainment systems has caused large manufacturers to close assembly […]
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Canada Is Furious With America Over Electric Vehicles

The Biden administration really wants Americans to buy electrified vehicles, ranging from the Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in to full-blown electrics like the Ford F-150 Lightning. Also part of the Build Back America Act is the additional financial incentives for consumers when they buy American-made, union-built EVs. Automakers whose factory employees are not unionized, such as Toyota, Honda, Volkswagen, and Tesla, are not at all thrilled. But these EV tax credits are also angering America's neighbors north and south.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Beautiful Buick Electra Could Be Coming To North America

Buick used to be a dominant force in American luxury motoring, but the brand hasn't been doing much in the US lately. Nevertheless, the products it does offer, like the Buick Enclave, are pretty sharply styled. Of course, these don't hold a candle to the amazing new concepts that the brand has revealed in other parts of the world. One of these is the Electra EV Concept, and follow-up sketches suggest that the brand is excited about the idea of a sporty crossover. Sadly, we've never been given any indication that the American market is going to get a production version of this machine, until now.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

China's Answer To The Toyota Land Cruiser Going Global

China's auto industry is growing at a rapid rate but Chinese automakers are infamous for blatantly copying designs from Western car manufacturers. Over the years, we've seen Chinese copycats of models such as the Hummer H1 and BMW X7. More recently, China's Great Wall Motors unveiled the Tank 500, a...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Electric Motor#Vehicles#American#The Korean Car Blog
NME

Asian production houses making “significant changes” to business model over K-drama boom

Some Asia-based production houses are beginning to change the way they do business in order to ride the growing K-drama wave. Due to the growing international popularity of Korean entertainment – as seen in the immense success of show such as Squid Game, Hellbound, Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha and more this year – there been a global increase in demand for even more content from the East Asian country, according to a report from Variety.
ENTERTAINMENT
Benzinga

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Electric Crossover To Be Available In US Starting At $33,200

South Korea’s Hyundai Motor Co (OTC: HYMTF) on Monday revealed the pricing of its soon-to-be-launched electric crossover utility vehicle Ioniq 5 in the United States. What Happened: The most affordable variant of the Ioniq 5 line will go on sale at a starting price of $33,200, which includes a $7,500 federal incentive, for a 58kWH battery option and a 220-mile range.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Hyundai's EV Plans Should Worry Toyota

Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda is one of the few remaining auto industry holdouts regarding wide-scale fully electric vehicles. General Motors, Volvo, and Ford of Europe, to name a few examples, have all committed to pure EV futures. Toyota (and Lexus) has been moving at its own pace with new models like the bZ4X and last week's reveal of 16 upcoming EVs. Toyoda, also an experienced race car driver, has gone on record more than once expressing his doubts about an all-EV future. His counterpart at Hyundai Motor Group, Jaehoon Chang, however, is taking a very different approach.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Cars
BMW BLOG

Video: BMW iX xDrive40 reviewed by What Car?

The BMW iX is only the second car developed by the Bavarian brand to be an electric model from the ground up. Following in the footsteps of the i3 might seem like a breeze, but the original electric hatch was and still is a bold model, with an innovative approach. The iX shares those attributes and comes with the best tech BMW has to offer today, at least according to this new review by What Car?.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2023 Lexus RZ: What to Expect From the Upcoming Luxury EV

The 2023 Lexus RZ will be the first global all-electric SUV from the brand and will likely share the e-TNGA platform with the Toyota bZ4x and Subaru Solterra. Expected to arrive to the U.S. market at the end of 2022, the RZ will be the first vehicle in a new chapter for Lexus. The brand plans to only sell electric cars by 2030 in North America, Europe, and China, and in the rest of the world by 2035.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

BMW iX M60 Will Blow Away The Competition With Over 600 HP

US deliveries of the BMW iX are set to begin in Q2 2022, ushering in a new era of lavish electric BMW SUVs. Thanks to its prominent grille, the styling is an acquired taste, though it looks restrained compared to the ungainly Concept XM, BMW's first standalone model since the seminal M1.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 BMW X3 xDrive30i First Test: Small Changes, Decent Gains

The last time we drove the third-gen BMW X3, we were a bit disappointed with its cabin design, technology, and overall position in the segment. The 2022 BMW X3 is trying to change that with its midcycle update, which involves a moderate improvement to its interior and exterior design, plus the addition of more up-to-date technology. Are these changes enough to impact its impression among our staff?
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Mercedes Bringing Cheapest SUV To America

Automakers often tailor their product lines for various markets. Numerous vehicles sold in the US aren't sold elsewhere in the world, and likewise, we often don't get certain models sold in Europe, Asia, or Africa. Typically, luxury brands like Mercedes-Benz, Audi, and BMW have a fairly global product lineup where only a model here or there doesn't get released in a certain market, like the BMW 128ti hot hatch not being sold in the USA. Mercedes is generally pretty good at offering a standardized lineup, but for some time now, the brand's cheapest SUV offering has been the Mercedes-Benz GLA 250. That could be set to change, however, as CarBuzz has uncovered a trademark filing with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for the GLA 200, indicating that the more affordable SUV could be US-bound.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Official: BMW i4 And iX Range Numbers Are Mighty Impressive

In what's likely to be one of BMW's final announcements of the year (and certainly before Christmas), the German automaker has revealed official EPA figures for two of its newest models, the fully electric i4 and iX. Before we proceed any further, it should be noted that wheel and tire sizes make a difference for both vehicles' overall ratings. Let's start with the i4 four-door coupe.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Audi's Five-Cylinder Engine Is Too Dirty For Canada

The Audi RS3 and Audi TT RS are two spectacular machines with one thing in common: a five-cylinder turbocharged engine that sounds and performs like nothing else out there. Unfortunately, we recently got the news that the latter will be dead in America after the 2022 model year. A special send-off is making the most of the limited time that we have left with the crazy coupe. As for the former model, it's business as usual, and Audi will be looking to market the car's outstanding Nurburgring record to North American buyers in 2022. Unfortunately, those buyers will no longer include Canadians. Why? The engine is too dirty, which means that the TT RS is also dead to our northern neighbors.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Chrysler's Most Important New Model Coming Next Month

Last year at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Chrysler revived the Airflow name for the first time since the 1930s. Back then, the Airflow was an aerodynamically advanced sedan. Reflecting the times, the model shown at the technology show was an elegant electric concept called the Airflow Vision.
CARS
Gear Patrol

Ford Announced It Has a Game-Changing New Truck Coming

Ford unveiled its all-electric pickup truck, the F-150 Lightning, for the first time last spring (and gave us a ride in the prototype). That vehicle will hit the market next year and is proving more popular than Ford anticipated. But Ford is already working on its successor and a range of other electric trucks.
CARS
Top Speed

Kia Designer Brings The Ferrari F40 Into The Future

Ferrari launched the F40 back in 1987 as a successor for the 288 GTO. It was designed by Pininfarina and instantly became a huge success. Despite Ferrari’s wish to only build 400 units, high demand increased the production number to a total of 1,315 units, with 213 coming to the United States.
CARS
insideevs.com

How Is Hyundai's Hydrogen Car Bet Working Out?

For a time, there's was quite a debate about whether electric cars would make it into the mainstream. Many automakers also banked on hydrogen as the automotive alternative fuel of the future. More specifically, several brands touted future hydrogen fuel-cell cars as having the edge over battery-electric vehicles. Even when...
ECONOMY
CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

23K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

 https://carbuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy