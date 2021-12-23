2023 Kia Seltos Coming With Significant Changes

The Audi RS3 and Audi TT RS are two spectacular machines with one thing in common: a five-cylinder turbocharged engine that sounds and performs like nothing else out there. Unfortunately, we recently got the news that the latter will be dead in America after the 2022 model year. A special send-off is making the most of the limited time that we have left with the crazy coupe. As for the former model, it's business as usual, and Audi will be looking to market the car's outstanding Nurburgring record to North American buyers in 2022. Unfortunately, those buyers will no longer include Canadians. Why? The engine is too dirty, which means that the TT RS is also dead to our northern neighbors.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO