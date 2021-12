Update: It is not known exactly how many souls were on board. On December 5th, 2021, at about 4:52 p.m., several Medford Police officers and rescue personnel responded to a plane crash in the parking lot adjacent to Airport Chevrolet, 3001 Biddle Road. Initial information indicates one person was one board the plane when it crashed and they did not survive. It is not believed anyone on the ground was injured. The plane involved is reported to be a 9 passenger propeller plane. Medford Fire and Rescue has the scene under control at this time.

MEDFORD, OR ・ 21 DAYS AGO