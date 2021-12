Apple added its 3D Spatial Audio to the latest MacBook Pro, and it's way better than you may expect. Spatial Audio was born in the AirPods Pro. It's Apple's take on surround sound, but it can be used with all kinds of audio—not just movies, but music, and even relaxing soundscaping apps. Using audio trickery, your headphones fool your brain into hearing sounds above, below, and behind you, as well as the usual side-to-side sound we get from a stereo. That makes perfect sense in headphones, but MacBooks only have little speakers, close together, down by the keyboard.

