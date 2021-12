In an effort to build a second access road to Four Points Middle School and Vandegrift High School, Leander ISD will begin legal action to proceed with the project. The board of trustees unanimously voted Dec. 16 to accept the recommendation of district staff and outside counsel Nossaman LLP and Smith Robertson LLP to initiate litigation against the Department of the Interior and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and such related parties as may be appropriate in federal district court. The item was discussed during a closed session.

LEANDER, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO