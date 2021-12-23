Drew Barrymore recalls when Keanu Reeves took her on motorcycle ‘ride of my life’ for 16th birthday

Drew Barrymore’s sweet 16 was definitely memorable.

The former child star reminisced about spending her milestone birthday on the back of Keanu Reeves’ motorcycle in 1991.

The trip down memory lane occurred when “ The Matrix Resurrections ” star appeared on Barrymore’s eponymous talk show this week.

"Can I take it back to a memory that I have with you?" Barrymore asked Reeves. "I was at this club and it was my 16th birthday and you came in — this is the memory I have of it, if you have anything to add or change please let me know — you walked in and you grabbed my hand and you took me outside and you put me on your motorcycle and we drove at the warp speed of my life."

While the 57-year-old actor had trouble remembering the escapade, it obviously left a lasting impression on Barrymore.

"We went and you took me on the ride of my life,” the “Charlie’s Angels” alum added. “And I was so free, I was such a free human being. And it was just this moment where I just remember loving life and being so happy. I hold it so dear because the older we get, the harder it is to get to that feeling."

She continued: "I literally walked back into the party skipping. I didn't even think of it as a Sweet 16, but I'm now realizing that you can't have a better Sweet 16 than being put on your motorcycle and having the moment where you understand what freedom is."

Prior to their birthday ride, Reeves and Barrymore co-starred in the 1986 television Christmas musical “ Babes in Toyland .”

While Reeves may not have the same recollection as Barrymore, he did reveal acting is what makes him feel free.

"I love what happens after someone says 'action.' We begin and we're in the moment," he said on the show. "We might have prepared a lot and we have our past and history and what we're trying to do in the story we're trying to tell, but that moment of 'action' or 'let's begin,' it's fun."

“The Matrix Resurrections” is in theaters and streaming on HBO Max now.

