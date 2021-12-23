ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Man strangles kangaroo to death after wife is attacked near Tennessee home

By Allie Lynch, Nexstar Media Wire, Lucas Wright
WREG
WREG
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25a6tb_0dUb8WCw00

WHITE HOUSE, Tenn. ( WKRN ) – A resident in Sumner County, Tennessee, says she was attacked by her neighbor’s kangaroo, leading to her husband killing the animal.

The incident unfolded Wednesday evening.

Around 5 p.m., authorities responded to the area for reports of two people “who had been in a battle with a male kangaroo,” according to Sumner County Sheriff Tim Bailey.

Animals you probably didn’t know you could own in Tennessee

Reportedly, neighbors spotted the kangaroo outside of its normal area, although still within its owners’ property. At that time, the neighbors called the owners to see if there was any way to get the animal back to its usual confinement.

The owners, Hope and Chris Lea, were not home, but told the neighbors where they could find the kangaroo’s feed to lure it back into its area. They also said they would be home within an hour to take care of the situation.

The neighbors went onto the fenced-in property, where the female neighbor was assaulted by the kangaroo. The husband then stepped in, strangling the kangaroo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aCxV4_0dUb8WCw00
“Carter” (Courtesy: Hope Lea)

Neither of the neighbors was seriously hurt, but the kangaroo died.

The owners of the kangaroo say they are heartbroken over the death of their beloved “Carter.”

The Leas said they returned home to find Carter dead, with their younger kangaroos around his lifeless body.

“I was screaming because all of the babies were standing around his dead body and I was just so upset,” said Hope.

While the kangaroo was outside of his normal area, the Leas say their property is entirely fenced-in.

“He didn’t have nowhere to go,” Hope said. “He was choked to death in his own space.”

Now, the Leas say they are looking for some kind of restitution over Carter’s death.

“We’ve had Carter since he was a little nugget,” Hope said. “It’s like losing a family member.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

Missouri woman charged with killing boyfriend with a sword

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri woman has been charged with killing her boyfriend with a sword on Christmas Eve. Cape Girardeau Police said 32-year-old Brittany Wilson was found outside the home she shared with her boyfriend Friday night with blood on her clothing, and a sword was lying in the front yard. Cape Girardeau is […]
MISSOURI STATE
WREG

20 years later, Collierville man’s murder unsolved

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The hurt in Rickey Walker’s voice is undeniable. For the last 20 years, his life has been difficult, especially around the Christmas holidays. On Dec. 9, 2001 Collierville police say someone robbed and shot Walker’s father, George T. Walker, a United States Army veteran and the first African-American police officer on the […]
COLLIERVILLE, TN
WREG

Christmas Eve becomes nightmare after ‘freak accident’ in Millington

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Christmas Eve turns into a nightmare for a Memphis family with a popular eatery in Cooper-Young. 20-year-old Savannah Jeffrey, daughter of Kristie and Adam Jeffrey who own Imagine Vegan Cafe, was seriously injured in a head on crash in Millington in what can only be described as a freak accident. Pictures of the […]
MILLINGTON, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Sumner County, TN
Crime & Safety
County
Sumner County, TN
State
Tennessee State
City
White House, TN
WREG

One shot near Jackson and Bellevue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police were at the scene of a shooting just before 5 a.m. Monday near Jackson and Bellevue. One male victim was taken away by ambulance from a gas station on the corner. Police said he was in critical condition. Police said the shooting happened a couple of blocks east, at Jackson and […]
JACKSON, TN
WREG

Sherwood Forest shooting sends two to hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shooting off the 1000 block of S. Highland Monday where a man and a woman had been wounded. Police said that the man was sent to the hospital in non-critical condition, and the woman was critical. MPD said they have a man in custody, and that the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis Police searching for suspect in Wendy’s shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for the suspect responsible for gunning down a Wendy’s employee in Raleigh in December. Memphis Police identified the victim as Terrance Edwards. “It’s been a major void without his presence it really don’t feel the same,” Trent Wyke, a co-worker said. Wyke said the dispute was possibly over […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Carjacking victim recounts harrowing experience

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – – A carjacking victim is grateful to be alive this Christmas holiday after a harrowing experience at a Memphis gas station. Larry Woods stopped at a Raleigh Exxon at Warford and James Road around midnight just as a black sedan was backing in. “I’m coming out the gas station and before I […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Bailey
WREG

MPD searching for Walmart shoplifter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police posted three images on their Facebook page Sunday after a man was reportedly seen shoplifting several cases of beer on December 23. Police said the man loaded a shopping cart with five cases of beer and walked out of the store. MPD said that the man was driving a mid-sized […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspects caught on video during Christmas Eve shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police need your help identifying two suspects who was caught on video shooting at a person on Christmas Eve. The video shows the two suspects driving up to another car and firing shots into the vehicle before speeding off. According to MPD, the shooting happened on the 4200 block of Overton Crossing […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Man shot, killed outside Bolivar ATM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Bolivar Police said they responded to a shots fired call around 7 am on Sunday at the CB&S bank ATM. Police said that Laterrence Smith died from an apparent gunshot wound after he approached a vehicle leaving the ATM in a “loud and aggressive manner.” Bolivar Police said that an occupant of […]
BOLIVAR, TN
WREG

Community mourns 12-year-old killed in Orange Mound shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hearts are broken across Memphis after a 12-year-old boy was shot inside his Orange Mound home early Christmas morning while playing video games. Twelve-year-old Artemis Rayford was shot and killed at around 2 a.m. Sunday morning, leaving neighbors heartbroken. A GoFundMe page has been setup to help cover funeral costs. “He won’t […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Strangles#Kangaroos#Weather#Wkrn
WREG

Man charged with murder after Christmas Eve shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars after Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Christmas Eve off Steve Road at the Cedar Creek Apartments where they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police said the victim, Juan Castillo, was transported to the hospital, but did not survive his injuries. MPD said […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Police ID 2 men killed in shooting at I-40 and Chelsea

UPDATE: Memphis Police on Monday identified the two men killed in this shooting as Donte Smith and Derick King. Police said they were driving a silver 2013 Honda Accord with tinted windows and Texas tags. Both were found with multiple gunshot wounds and pronounced dead on the scene. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

1 dead, 2 injured in triple crash on Germantown Parkway

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are on the scene Friday night of a triple car crash at Germantown Parkway and Walnut Grove. Police say one person was pronounced dead a the scene and two people were transported to Regional One in critical condition. This is an ongoing investigation. WREG will update when more information becomes available.
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
White House
WREG

Man dead in Christmas Eve shooting in Sherwood Forest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police were called to the Cedar Creek Apartments on Christmas Eve night, just off Steve Road after a man had been shot. Detectives told us a man was shot and critically injured at the Sherwood Forest community. The victim was rushed to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Some […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

12-year-old dead after shooting in Orange Mound

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — What was supposed to be a holiday of hope and togetherness, has turned into a holiday of heartbreak after a 12-year old was killed in Orange mound Christmas morning. “He was a kind, sweet and innocent little boy, and he loved dancing. I never saw him mad or angry. He was just […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Wendy’s worker killed outside restaurant after argument

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are searching for a man who allegedly shot and killed a Wendy’s worker in Raleigh on Dec. 18. According to police, Terrance Edwards was at work when he got into an argument with a man around 11:00 p.m. inside Wendy’s on the 3900 block of New Covington Pike. The suspect […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy