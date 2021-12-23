Joe Burrow says the Bengals have avoided COVID-19 because 'there's not a ton to do in Cincinnati'

Joe Burrow. Bobby Ellis/Getty Images

Joe Burrow says the Bengals have avoided COVID-19 because Cincinnati has no nightlife.

The Bengals have just one player in COVID protocols as cases surge across the NFL.

Several Cincinnati institutions shot back at Burrow's claims and offered to show him the city.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow offered a back-handed compliment to his team's home market for keeping players healthy.

The Bengals currently have just one player on the COVID-19/reserve list in starting cornerback Chidobe Awuzie, while much of the NFL experiences a surge in cases.

When asked by reporters on Wednesday about the lack of COVID cases on the team, Burrow said it's due to a lack of Cincinnati nightlife.

"Fortunately, there's not a ton to do in Cincinnati," Burrow said, according to ESPN's Ben Baby. "Nobody is going out to clubs and bars and getting COVID every weekend. But we've been healthy."

According to Baby, the Bengals have been extra cautious throughout the season, holding out any players showing signs of illness.

ESPN's Field Yates reported that 40 NFL players had been placed on the COVID-19/reserve list, all with positive tests.

"We're still a healthy team, which not a lot of people can say at this point of the season," Burrow said. "We've been lucky as far as injuries and COVID."

Some local Cincinnati institutions took to social media to challenge Burrow's assertion that there isn't much to do in the city.

An Instagram page dedicated to downtown Cincinnati pointed to "Travel + Leisure" listing Cincinnati as a destination.

As did another tourism-focused Twitter account.

—Cincinnati USA CVB (@CincyUSA) December 22, 2021

And the Cincinnati Police Department offered to take Burrow for a ride-along.

—Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) December 23, 2021

Even former Bengals receive Chad Ochocinco took to Twitter to ... kind of disagree with Burrow?

Burrow and the Bengals take on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 16 for control of the AFC North, and health will continue to be paramount.