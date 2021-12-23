ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Joe Burrow says the Bengals have avoided COVID-19 because 'there's not a ton to do in Cincinnati'

By Scott Davis
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RXjiG_0dUb8Qua00
Joe Burrow. Bobby Ellis/Getty Images
  • Joe Burrow says the Bengals have avoided COVID-19 because Cincinnati has no nightlife.
  • The Bengals have just one player in COVID protocols as cases surge across the NFL.
  • Several Cincinnati institutions shot back at Burrow's claims and offered to show him the city.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow offered a back-handed compliment to his team's home market for keeping players healthy.

The Bengals currently have just one player on the COVID-19/reserve list in starting cornerback Chidobe Awuzie, while much of the NFL experiences a surge in cases.

When asked by reporters on Wednesday about the lack of COVID cases on the team, Burrow said it's due to a lack of Cincinnati nightlife.

"Fortunately, there's not a ton to do in Cincinnati," Burrow said, according to ESPN's Ben Baby. "Nobody is going out to clubs and bars and getting COVID every weekend. But we've been healthy."

According to Baby, the Bengals have been extra cautious throughout the season, holding out any players showing signs of illness.

ESPN's Field Yates reported that 40 NFL players had been placed on the COVID-19/reserve list, all with positive tests.

"We're still a healthy team, which not a lot of people can say at this point of the season," Burrow said. "We've been lucky as far as injuries and COVID."

Some local Cincinnati institutions took to social media to challenge Burrow's assertion that there isn't much to do in the city.

An Instagram page dedicated to downtown Cincinnati pointed to "Travel + Leisure" listing Cincinnati as a destination.

As did another tourism-focused Twitter account.

—Cincinnati USA CVB (@CincyUSA) December 22, 2021

And the Cincinnati Police Department offered to take Burrow for a ride-along.

—Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) December 23, 2021

Even former Bengals receive Chad Ochocinco took to Twitter to ... kind of disagree with Burrow?

—Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) December 23, 2021

Burrow and the Bengals take on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 16 for control of the AFC North, and health will continue to be paramount.

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor addresses controversial Joe Burrow decision vs. Ravens

The Cincinnati Bengals and their quarterback Joe Burrow blowtorched the Baltimore Ravens‘ secondary for 525 passing yards today in a 41-21 beatdown. After the game, Ravens’ head coach John Harbaugh wasn’t too pleased with the way Burrow continued to send deep shots down the field, after the two-minute warning, when the game was well in hand. Bengals’ head coach Zac Taylor addressed the controversial decision to keep passing in the postgame press conference.
NFL
On3.com

John Harbaugh unhappy with Bengals, Joe Burrow amid Bengals historic passing day

The Baltimore Ravens have suffered a ton of season-ending injuries across their roster during the 2021 season. Today, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and his team’s loaded corps of wide receivers took advantage of their depleted secondary and put up historic numbers in a 41-21 beatdown. Burrow took a flamethrower to the Baltimore secondary, torching them to the tune of 525 passing yards–the fourth highest single-game total in NFL history.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#American Football#Espn#Instagram#Travel Leisure#Cincinnati Usa Cvb#Cincyusa
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes reacts to Joe Burrow throwing for 525 yards ahead of Chiefs-Bengals showdown

Joe Burrow had a performance for the ages on Sunday during the Cincinnati Bengals’ rout of the Baltimore Ravens, and his showing seems to have caught the attention of plenty of NFL stars. Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes had clearly caught wind of Burrow’s outing, and had a great reaction during his own post-game interview. Via NFL on CBS, Mahomes had nothing but praise for Burrow, suggesting their Week 17 matchup should be a tight-fought battle.
NFL
AOL Corp

Joe Burrow hits Ravens with Michael Jordan shrug on 525-yard day in Bengals blowout

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals walloped the Baltimore Ravens in a Week 7 win. On Sunday, they picked up where they left off in a 41-21 victory over their division rivals to take control of the AFC North. The Bengals blitzed the Ravens for 31 first-half points as Burrow played on one of the best halves of football in the NFL this season — or any for that matter.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
baltimorenews.net

NFL roundup: Joe Burrow's record day carries Bengals past Ravens

The showdown for the AFC North lead turned into a showcase for Joe Burrow as the Cincinnati Bengals hammered the visiting Baltimore Ravens 41-21 on Sunday. Burrow had his best game as a pro, as he completed 37 of 46 passes for a career-high and franchise-record 525 passing yards and four touchdowns.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Joe Burrow makes history for the Bengals, again

When the Cincinnati Bengals made Joe Burrow the No. 1 pick following the 2019 season, many believed the team was getting a special player. His rookie season was cut short due to a horrific injury but he came back in 2021 to prove he was worth that No. 1 pick. Since being reunited with Ja’Marr Chase, the two have guided Cincy to the top of the AFC North.
NFL
Yardbarker

Joe Burrow has Bengals on the verge of greatness

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals took a COVID-ravaged Baltimore Ravens team to task Sunday afternoon, defeating the division rival by the score of 41-21. For Cincinnati, this represented the Bengals' second consecutive win since losing to the San Francisco 49ers back in Week 14. It also has Cincinnati at 9-6 on the campaign and in first place in the ultra-competitive AFC North.
NFL
Yardbarker

Bengals QB Joe Burrow torches Ravens to win battle for AFC North lead

The Cincinnati Bengals are nearing their first AFC North title in six years after beating the Baltimore Ravens, 41-21, in Week 16. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow led the way with a career game, throwing for 525 yards, four touchdowns, and no interceptions. All were career-best numbers, as was his 143.2 passer rating. Only three players have ever thrown for more yards in an NFL game, and Burrow was just 29 yards behind the record.
NFL
Outsider.com

Bengals QB Joe Burrow Sports Festive Outfit, Says SpongeBob Is ‘All I Got’ Following Historic Performance

The NFL has been full of style for years. However, after Joe Burrow threw for 525 along with 4 TDs, he kept things festive and simple. I’ll be honest, I love when a player has a big game and comes out wearing sunglasses, maybe a designer jacket, and they exude swagger. However, the Bengals QB might have taken that to another level with his outfit today.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL fans lost it after Bill Belichick gave a classically snarky answer about his New Year's resolution

Bill Belichick was not feeling any lingering holiday warmth following the New England Patriots’ 33-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 16 on Sunday. He and the Patriots lost control of the AFC East, with Buffalo likely to finish at No. 1 in the division. So when Belichick faced a kind-spirited question about his New Year’s resolution, the Patriots typically-grumpy coach exercised all his remaining patience to table the question for next week.
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
Insider

Insider

230K+
Followers
19K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy