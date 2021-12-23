ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, OH

Apartments evacuated after underground garage collapse in Lakewood

By Talia Naquin
 4 days ago

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) – Lakewood firefighters responded to the scene of a garage collapse at Marine Towers West Thursday morning.

The building is at 12540 Edgewater Dr.

Lakewood Firefighters Local confirmed the news just after 10 a.m.

The garage was an underground parking facility.

Mayor Meghan George says no one was injured.

The apartments are being evacuated as a precaution.

