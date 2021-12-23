Apartments evacuated after underground garage collapse in Lakewood
LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) – Lakewood firefighters responded to the scene of a garage collapse at Marine Towers West Thursday morning.
The building is at 12540 Edgewater Dr.3 deaths linked to Listeria outbreaks from packaged salads
Lakewood Firefighters Local confirmed the news just after 10 a.m.
The garage was an underground parking facility.
Mayor Meghan George says no one was injured.
The apartments are being evacuated as a precaution.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.
Comments / 0