Coldplay will release final album in 2025

By Chloe Melas, CNN
WISH-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) — Coldplay’s Chris Martin has a major announcement. The frontman of the Grammy-winning band told BBC Radio 2 this week that there’s an end in sight...

www.wishtv.com

antiMUSIC

Pink Floyd Release A Dozen Vintage Live Albums

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd have released a dozen vintage live albums from the early 1970s. According to Ultimate Classic Rock, the band hasn't publicly commented on the recordings, all of which feature the group in performance between 1970 and 1972. The series of live albums capture Pink Floyd during a period...
NME

NME Radio Roundup 13 December 2021: Grimes, SZA, Phoebe Bridgers and more

Earlier this month we were introduced to Grimes‘ ‘Book 1 era’ through new single ‘Player Of Games’. Claire Boucher’s latest release is a brilliant and bold introduction to the musical world of ‘Book 1’, fusing club beats with delicate vocals and vibrant production – and it was a must add to this week’s NME Radio playlist.
WHAS 11

'The Voice' Finale: Watch Ed Sheeran, Alicia Keys, Coldplay, BTS and More of the Night's Best Performances!

The Voice's season 21 finale is set to feature some star-studded performances!. The star-studded live finale kicked off on Tuesday with a special performance from Coldplay and BTS! While the K-pop group wasn't able to take the stage in person, its members -- RM, Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, Suga, J-Hope and V -- joined Chris Martin and his bandmates via hologram as they performed their soaring collab.
State
California State
BBC

Lockdown album to support freelance musicians released

An album composed and performed in lockdown to support freelance musicians whose bookings were cancelled due to Covid-19, has been released. Bristol charity Sound World began the project when the pandemic wiped out paid working opportunities for many self-employed musicians. Reflections features 12 original compositions performed by members of the...
loudersound.com

New Fruupp single and album to be released

Northern Irish prog rockers Fruupp are to have a new single and album released as the band are commemorated with a new fan-run website which highlights the oft-overlooked work of the band and features new merchandise for sale. A limited edition live single, Annie Austere, backed with Decison, will be...
canadianbeats.ca

Alyssa Reid releases new album, ASHS

Celebrated Canadian singer-songwriter Alyssa Reid makes her return to music today with the release of ASHS. Previously released under the moniker ASHS (Reid’s alter-ego), the full-length album contains two never-before-heard tracks, “mean” and “ocean.” ASHS can be found on all streaming platforms now. “Now that...
kuaf.com

John Charles Releases Debut Album

From Jazz To Metal, Plenty of Live Music This Weekend. Traci Rae Manos is a sixth-generation Arkansan, a poet, and a songwriter. Her latest album Ozark Daughter, was released in late October. Traci, along with collaborator Ben Bergstrom, recently paid a visit to our Firmin-Garner Performance Studio to talk about the album, and to perform a few songs for us.
Person
Chris Martin
canadianbeats.ca

Beatrice Deer releases new album, Shifting

Acclaimed “Inuindie” pop star Beatrice Deer is a Montreal-based singer-songwriter. Half-Inuk and half-Mohawk, she was born and raised in Nunavik, Quebec, in the small village of Quaqtaq. Deer has put out six studio albums, including her newest release SHIFTING which is out today following tips at NPR, FLOOD, Uncut, Brooklyn Vegan, CBC Radio, Exclaim, and more. Her Canadian Indigenous Music Award-winning songs are based on personal lyrics that blend indie rock and modern folk with traditional Inuit tales and throat singing.
arcamax.com

Harry Styles to release third album in early 2022

Harry Styles will release his latest album early next year. The 27-year-old star is set to drop his third solo album before the end of March 2022, according to Sony Music CEO Rob Stringer. Harry's last album was 2019's 'Fine Line' and since then he has gone on to film...
theprp.com

Slipknot Tentatively Eyeing Spring Release For New Album

Slipknot‘s seventh studio album is tentatively expected to see a release this spring according to the band’s frontman Corey Taylor. The band worked on that outing with influential producer Joe Barresi (Tool, Queens Of The Stone Age) and debuted the first single from those sessions, “The Chapeltown Rag“, this past November.
soundtrack.net

'The Witcher' Season 2 Soundtrack Album Released

Milan Records today releases The Witcher: Season 2 (Soundtrack from the Netflix Original Series), an album of music from the second season of Netflix's epic fantasy series by composer Joseph Trapanese. Available everywhere now, the album features an original score by Trapanese as well as three additional vocal tracks performed by actor Joey Batey, who plays the role of Jaskier in the show and is the voice behind Season 1's chart-topping, viral hit song "Toss A Coin To Your Witcher." The soundtrack follows the massive success of the Season 1 Soundtrack, which has amassed nearly 300 million global album streams since its release. In addition to today's digital release, the album is set to be released in both CD and vinyl formats in 2022, with the CD arriving February 25, 2022 and the vinyl arriving as a 2-LP gatefold set on July 29, 2022.The second season of The Witcher debuts on Netflix today.
The Oakland Press

Local rocker releases first-ever solo album

You won’t find much Jason Charboneau hasn’t done in music, from rock to classical and most points in between. But had not released an album of his own. Until now. The Warren resident, who plays cello and guitar in Moody Blues bassist John Lodge’s band, releases “Troubled” on Friday, Dec. 17, and celebrates with a show at Otus Supply in Ferndale.
FERNDALE, MI
Effingham Radio

Brothers Osborne To Release Deluxe Version Of ‘Skeletons’ Album

Brothers Osborne will release the deluxe edition of their latest album, Skeletons, on January 21st. The project, which was originally released in October of last year, is nominated for Best Country Album at next month's Grammy Awards. The deluxe edition of Skeletons includes the original 12 tracks along with three...
guitar.com

Chris Martin says Coldplay will stop making albums in 2025

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin has revealed that the pop-rock band will stop making new music in 2025. However, they will continue to tour. During a preview snippet of Chris Martin’s interview with Jo Whiley on BBC Radio 2, Martin stated that the band’s “last proper record will come out in 2025”.
Spin

Nas to Release New Album Magic Tonight

Just when you thought the year was careening to a halt, here comes Nas. The rap veteran will release a new album just in time for Christmas. Titled Magic, Nas teamed up again with producer and longtime collaborator Hit-Boy on the nine-song collection. A$AP Rocky and DJ Premier will feature on “Wave Gods.”
The Free Press

City Mouse's Arsenault happy to finally release debut solo album

MANKATO — Ron Arsenault is no stranger to music with others. As a member of the legendary Mankato band City Mouse since 1986, Arsenault has played hundreds of shows with some of the city’s best musicians. He is, however, a stranger to making music on his own. And...
MANKATO, MN
98.7 WFGR

Neil Young Releases ‘Lost’ Album ‘Summer Songs’

Neil Young released a “lost” but “not forgotten” album titled Summer Songs, containing eight tracks recorded in 1987. He made the collection of solo tracks available to subscribers of his Neil Young Archives project, while confirming that it will appear on general sale in the coming months.
buzz-music.com

DJ Marymoon Released Her New Album, “NALU”

The well-known visual artist, music producer, and DJ Marymoon released her most awaited album Nalu a few months ago. Marymoon lived up to her fans this time again by receiving great responses from them. The album consists of three energetic tracks and one creative EP i.e., For love and lemons, Vampire’s Wife, Okean, and Nalu. Each track has enchanting music beats which make you move. The listeners are loving it and giving appreciated feedback.
Republic

New Mellencamp album set for January release

Seymour native John Mellencamp’s new album “Strictly A One-Eyed Jack,” his 25th studio effort, is set for release Jan. 21 on Republic Records. Pre-order for the LP has begun, according to publicists. The latest single and lyric video is for the song “Chasing Rainbows.”. The album...
SEYMOUR, IN

