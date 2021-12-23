Counterpoint (Blu-ray Review)

Universal Pictures (Code Red) Mass Appeal is a sadly neglected 1984 film that examines the relationship between an older priest and the idealistic young deacon who has been assigned to him. Father Farley (Jack Lemmon) is a popular priest in a large parish who has grown complacent and unwilling to do or say anything that could put his popularity at risk—he’s content to tell people what they want to hear, rather than what they need to hear. Mark Dolson (Zeljko Ivanek) is an impassioned seminary student who’s been assigned to Father Farley to stay out of trouble, but Dolson simply won’t accept the kind of compromises that Farley has been making. Farley does his best to try and impart his own blandly safe style to Dolson, but when Dolson’s past becomes an issue for the seminary leadership, Farley is forced to confront that leadership, as well as what he’s allowed himself to become.

