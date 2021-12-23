ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Counterpoint (Blu-ray Review)

By Dennis Seuling
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUniversal Pictures (Scorpion Releasing/Kino Lorber) Counterpoint is an odd World War II film that combines classical music, an arrogant conductor, Nazis, the Battle of the Bulge, and an intricate escape plan. It’s an often compelling picture in which a battle of wills is the primary conflict. It’s the...

Deceivers, The (Blu-ray Review)

Cinecom Pictures (Cohen Media Group/Kino Lorber) The Deceivers is an interesting if somewhat problematic look at British colonialism in India, and the legends of the Thuggee cult. It was something of a passion project for producer Ismail Merchant, who spent ten years developing the film with different potential directors. He finally ended up bringing it to the screen in 1988 with Nicholas Meyer at the helm. The Deceivers would end up being one of the few films that Merchant produced which didn’t involve either director James Ivory or screenwriter Ruth Prawer Jhabvala. In this case, the screenplay was by Michael Hirst, based on the novel by John Masters, and that’s where things get a bit complicated. The opening title card declares that the film is based on a true story, but the exact nature of the Thuggee cult (and even its very existence) has been disputed by historians.
Mass Appeal (Blu-ray Review)

Universal Pictures (Code Red) Mass Appeal is a sadly neglected 1984 film that examines the relationship between an older priest and the idealistic young deacon who has been assigned to him. Father Farley (Jack Lemmon) is a popular priest in a large parish who has grown complacent and unwilling to do or say anything that could put his popularity at risk—he’s content to tell people what they want to hear, rather than what they need to hear. Mark Dolson (Zeljko Ivanek) is an impassioned seminary student who’s been assigned to Father Farley to stay out of trouble, but Dolson simply won’t accept the kind of compromises that Farley has been making. Farley does his best to try and impart his own blandly safe style to Dolson, but when Dolson’s past becomes an issue for the seminary leadership, Farley is forced to confront that leadership, as well as what he’s allowed himself to become.
Creature (Blu-ray Review)

Trans World Entertainment (Vinegar Syndrome) Creature was the second theatrical feature from writer/director William Malone, one of many low-budget sci-fi/horror films that followed in the wake of the success of Ridley Scott’s Alien in 1979. Creature may appear to acknowledge its predecessor right in the title, but that was a last-minute change at the behest of the producers, as Malone always preferred his original title: Titan Find. Still, while Malone’s first treatment predated Alien, the narrative in the shooting script that he co-wrote with Alan Reed follows many of the familiar beats from Dan O’Bannon and Ronald Shusett’s story: the crew of a spaceship lands on a planet where there’s already another ship which has encountered an alien species, and they are slowly picked off one-by-one as they try to figure out how to kill it.
Kindred, The: Limited Edition Steelbook (Blu-ray Review)

F/M Entertainment (Synapse Films) Jeffery Obrow and Stephen Carpenter had previously brought two horror projects to the screen in the early 1980s, The Dorm That Dripped Blood and The Power, but they’re mostly remembered for 1987’s The Kindred. A monster movie that stands above many of its peers, perhaps even going toe to toe with films like The Thing and The Fly, it did decent business at the box office and had a thriving aftermarket life through home video rentals and repeated cable airings.
Fabulous Dorseys, The: Special Edition (Blu-ray Review)

United Artists (The Film Detective) Jimmy and Tommy Dorsey were big band orchestra artists in the early twentieth century, performing with and leading various jazz groups both together and apart. The list of artists whom they worked with includes Frank Sinatra, Bing Crosby, and Jack Leonard. Gifted musicians from the start, they seemed destined for success. After appearing on radio, television, and film, a biopic was assembled in which they would star as themselves. Based upon a Saturday Evening Post article by Richard English, the result was The Fabulous Dorseys (later airing on TV as The Fighting Dorseys), a very loosely-based look at their humble beginnings and their eventual success. The film takes many liberties by simplifying details, stretching others, and adding traditional movie cliches and plot points. What it manages to capture, perhaps a bit more in retrospect than at the time, is talented men with talented individuals surrounding them, even if the facts are a little blurred.
Blu-ray Review – My Stepmother Is An Alien (1988)

My Stepmother Is An Alien, 1988. Directed by Richard Benjamin. Starring Dan Aykroyd, Kim Basinger, Jon Lovitz, Seth Green, Alyson Hannigan, Harry Shearer, and Juliette Lewis. A scientist sends a signal out into space and gets a visit from an alien looking to learn more about Earth, and they fall in love.
Blu-ray: The Love of Jeanne Ney

Desperate: Jeanne (Édith Jéhanne) entreats the lecherous Khalibiev (Fritz Rasp) to prove her lover is innocent of murderEureka!/The Masters of Cinema. Survive though it does as a late-silent-era German classic, Pabst’s sixth feature suffers in comparison with his Joyless Street (1925), the Louise Brooks vehicles Pandora’s Box and The Diary of a Lost Girl (both 1929), and The Threepenny Opera (1931).
Stunt Rock (Blu-ray Review)

Umbrella Entertainment (Ozploitation Classics #8) Call it what you will—documentary, mockumentary, rockumentary—but no one word fully describes the insanity and entertainment value found within Stunt Rock. Brian Trenchard-Smith’s wildly over-the-top slice of rock and roll exploitation, which was made prior to Christopher Guest’s and Rob Reiner’s seminal This Is Spinal Tap, was filmed at break-neck speed and completed in a few short months, from script to screen. It didn’t find its footing upon its initial theatrical release and went through a number of title changes, including Sorcery and the bland-as-water Crash, but it became a cult favorite many years later thanks to repertory screenings and its inclusion in the Australian filmmaking documentary Not Quite Hollywood.
The Mitchells vs. The Machines Blu-ray Review

For today's home video review, FlickDirect's Austin Putnam discusses THE MITCHELLS VS THE MACHINES on Blu-ray!. Purchase your copy of THE MITCHELLS VS THE MACHINES today at Amazon.com -- https://amzn.to/3q1d8XM. ABOUT THE MITCHELLS VS. THE MACHINES. From the humans who brought you the Academy Award-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and...
Brass Bottle, The (Blu-ray Review)

Universal Pictures (Kino Lorber Studio Classics) Films about genies are abundant and appear in nearly every decade since films began. Notable examples are The Thief of Bagdad (1940), The 7th Voyage of Sinbad (1958), and Disney’s animated and live-action versions of Aladdin (1992 and 2019). The Brass Bottle rests similarly on the premise of a mysterious entity issuing forth from a magical object to grant wishes, but goes the comedy route.
Win! A DVD and Blu-Ray Bundle

We are offering one lucky winner the chance to win an awesome bundle of DVDs and Blu-Rays with hours of fabulous entertainment. Parks and Recreation: The Complete Series on Blu-Ray. Nominated for an astonishing 76 awards throughout its run and guest starring now US President Joe Biden. The original Thunderbirds...
Chinese Boxer, The (Blu-ray Review)

Shaw Brothers Studio/Celestial Pictures (88 Films) [Editor's Note: This is a REGION A and B release.]. Nearly a year prior to Bruce Lee’s reinvention of Hong Kong martial arts cinema, Jimmy Wang Yu had beaten him to the punch (so to speak) with The Chinese Boxer. Yu—who is mostly known for the One-Armed Swordsman films and Brian Trenchard-Smith’s The Man from Hong Kong—wrote, directed, and starred in this silver screen slice of chopsockey. It features much more violence and bloodshed than most of its ilk at the time (predating The Street Fighter starring Sonny Chiba by several years), while also maintaining a run-of-the-mill story of redemption and revenge that many other Asian films featured at the time. A sequel was made several years later, but the original film was particularly influential on not just Bruce Lee, but on the genre itself.
