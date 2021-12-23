Counterpoint (Blu-ray Review)

United Artists (The Film Detective) Jimmy and Tommy Dorsey were big band orchestra artists in the early twentieth century, performing with and leading various jazz groups both together and apart. The list of artists whom they worked with includes Frank Sinatra, Bing Crosby, and Jack Leonard. Gifted musicians from the start, they seemed destined for success. After appearing on radio, television, and film, a biopic was assembled in which they would star as themselves. Based upon a Saturday Evening Post article by Richard English, the result was The Fabulous Dorseys (later airing on TV as The Fighting Dorseys), a very loosely-based look at their humble beginnings and their eventual success. The film takes many liberties by simplifying details, stretching others, and adding traditional movie cliches and plot points. What it manages to capture, perhaps a bit more in retrospect than at the time, is talented men with talented individuals surrounding them, even if the facts are a little blurred.
Comments / 0