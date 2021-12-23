ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TW-actor Kai Ko Makes Massive Career Comeback with Fantasy Romance Movie Till We Meet Again Which is the Second Highest Grossing 2021 Domestic Movie in Taiwan After Just 4 Weeks

By ockoala
koalasplayground.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis year in 2021 is exactly the 10th anniversary of hit Taiwan movie You Are the Apple of My Eye. It rocketed male lead Kai Ko to stardom and he was poised to get big and bigger until his arrest in Beijing for smoking pot at a house party with Jaycee...

koalasplayground.com

koalasplayground.com

Lee Chung Ah, Park Kyu Young, Jeon Hyeoseong, and Kang Min Hyuk Sign on for 2022 Netflix Drama Celebrity

I’ve seen folks asking about the 2022 Netflix produced K-dramas and there hasn’t been that many announced yet. So here’s one more to start expanding that short list – Netflix is producing the 12-episode K-drama Celebrity which is called a social and psychological thriller about fame. It will star Lee Chung Ah, Park Kyu Young, Jeon Hyeseong, and Kang Min Hyuk. It’s slated to start filming next month for airing based on Netflix’s programming schedule. It deals with the world of influencers and internet celebrities, those who have made it and those who aspire to that success. I love that cast and this is definitely a new subject matter for Netflix to tackle on its K-drama slate.
TV & VIDEOS
koalasplayground.com

Disney+ in South Korea Drops 47% in Subscriptions in One Month Due to Complaints About Poor Subtitles, Limited Programming, and Most Recently Streaming Controversial jTBC Drama Snowdrop

It’s like a triumvirate of bad jujus for Disney+, the streaming platform started by media company Disney to house it’s own produced content from movies to TV shows and also any content it licenses. Unless one has kids or is a super Marvel fan, the content on Disney+ is quickly exhausted outside of those two genres and even within it’s not that extensive. The platform launched in Asia last month and in South Korea it started with 570,000 subscribers/households but in one month it’s dropped nearly 47% to 310,000. That’s a steep drop especially when the metrics should be incremental gains this early in launch. The reasons for the subscribers cancelling are the poor subtitles (like from Google translate and also weirdly placed onscreen) and no programs to watch as it’s only got around 20 Korean shows currently on the platform. Not to mention Disney+ only has three K-dramas its producing in the pipeline so there is not much to sign on for. The latest controversy with jTBC drama Snowdrop which Disney+ has licensed for streaming is also not helping as viewers and the public is flooding Disney message boards calling for it to cancel the series on its streaming.
TV SHOWS
Person
Giddens Ko
Person
Kai Ko
koalasplayground.com

FeeLM Poll for Best Drama CP of the Year Goes to Park Hyung Sik and Han Hyo Joo in Happiness But Everyone Loves Yoo Ah In and the Death Angel in Hellbound Making the List

Opinions are just that, subjective and definitely not meant to be taken so seriously that one gets offended by an opinion that is different. I never take myself seriously, what I like today can even be different tomorrow lol. This week South Korean entertainment website FeeLM released the results of a reader poll on Best Drama Couple of 2021 and the picks run the gamut from understandable to lulz for different reasons. Park Hyung Sik and Han Hyo Joo in Happiness was the top OTP for their natural chemistry and slice-of-life interactions albeit in a zombie apocalypse. I don’t get it but apparently it was done and done well. Next came Song Kang and Han So Hee in Nevertheless to which I say lots of sex and sexual tension does not a healthy relationship make. Song Kang also makes the list twice later in the 4th spot in Navillera with his veteran costar Park In Hwan which is adorbs. Anyhoo, the third spot is period cuties Lee Do Hyun and Go Min Si in Youth of May, basically doing period romance with no controversy and plenty of criticism of that era. Fifth comes Lee Ji Ah and Park Eun Seok in Penthouse 2 but my (and everyone’s favorite) selection was Yoo Ah In and a Death Angel in Hellbound for the 6th spot. And last but not least, 7th rounds out with Yoo Yeon Seok and Shin Hyun Bin in Hospital Playlist 2. If we’re going for non-canon CPs in a drama this year, I’ll throw in Song Joong Ki and Ingazhi in Vincenzo, Shin Mina and Hermes bags in Hometown Cha Cha Cha, and Ahn Hyo Seob and his there one moment gone the next moment “blindness” in Lovers of the Red Sky.
MUSIC
koalasplayground.com

K-netizens Excited about the Upcoming Movie Adaptation of Fantasy Adventure Web Novel Omniscient Reader But Worried About Casting for the Male Leads

A super popular South Korean fantasy story is getting the big-budget big screen adaptation and there is a lot at stake. The web novel Omniscient Reader started in 2018 and was so popular it has over 100 million readers and also got a webtoon adaptation. K-ent has picked it up for a 5-part movie adaptation by the production team behind Along With the Gods. Okay, those people I trust and with that team behind the scenes they could make it work. The story is about a ordinary guy who lives vicariously through his favorite novel and one day gets transported in there from the beginning and has to survive and conquer which isn’t a sure thing even if he knows the plot. There is no romance but there is bromance and its really a strong action and suspense type story. K-netz are excited its finally getting an adaptation but really worried about the casting because its going to be hard to find the right male actor be play the lead. I haven’t read the source material but I hope it’s cast with someone that gets the readers excited.
MOVIES
#Taiwan#Actor
koalasplayground.com

Beleaguered jTBC Drama Snowdrop Ratings Fall to 1% Range in Episodes 3-4 as Acting Criticism of Female Lead Jisoo Rises

So this weekend there are new topics to discuss about jTBC weekend drama Snowdrop outside of K-netizens wanting to yeet it out of existence for distorting sensitive aspects of modern South Korean history on the student democracy movement of the 1980s. The first is the ratings, which appear to be in a freefall, or as the very glib K-netz say “it’s ratings are dropping like snow fall” lol. Episode 3 got 1.853% and episode 4 even lower to 1.689%. Bear in mind this drama is from the production team of the highest rated cable drama of ALL TIME Sky Castle which broke 20%. The falling ratings may allay netizens call to cancel this drama since if barely anyone is watching it then it’s not really making any impact on social psyche. jTBC is airing three episodes this weekend to push the plot forward to stem the controversy so episode 5 ratings should shed more light on whether this pivotal episode 5 that jTBC is airing one week earlier can save the drama. Another issue that was bubbling since the premiere last week is broad criticism of female lead Jisoo‘s acting, she’s a true rookie as this is her first full acting role and the feedback after watching her aligns with pre-airing concerns: her enunciation, her tendency to wide-eyed act, and the general greenness of her range and nuance especially compared to seasoned child-actress grown up Kim Hye Yoon beside her in scenes. The first weekend didn’t really require too much from her yet but this weekend the criticism has ramped up because she’s in more emotional scenes and the screencaps from news articles kill me lol. Check it out for yourself.
TV & VIDEOS
koalasplayground.com

Namgoong Min’s Likely Daesang at the MBC 2021 Year End Drama Awards Now in Question After Junho’s Performance in The Red Sleeve Cuff Gains Momentum

I think this will be interesting to see who ends up winning, but then again MBC is also known for sharing the Daesang in the past. The discussion for the 2021 Year End Drama awards for MBC was always Namgoong Min in The Veil (Black Sun). He’s a phenomenal actor, he gained 20 lbs of pure muscle for the method acting role, and of course he did bring in decent ratings for the flagging network. The network drama awards are always about thanking and acknowledging the stars who have delivered in ratings and performance plus there is a seniority/veteran flow of awarding. So this is genuinely a surprise to see K-ent discussing how Junho could now get the Daesang for his unexpectedly awesome sageuk performance in The Red Sleeve Cuff. I don’t know who deserves it more on “pure acting” but I do know the decision is less on that and will probably be made in a way that doesn’t upset anyone while also thanking the right people.
MOVIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Movies
koalasplayground.com

KBS Mon-Tues Youth Sageuk Moonshine with Yoo Seung Ho and Hyeri Premieres to Promising 7.5% Ratings and Positive Viewer First Impression

Okay, I’ve just gotten up from collapsing on the bed in major relief. I so wanted this drama to be good, do well too of course but be good is most important, because another bad Yoo Seung Ho drama and my well will probably have run dry. The first episode of newly arrived youth sageuk Moonshine (Thinking of the Moon When the Flowers Bloom) took over the KBS Mon-Tues slow from The King’s Affection and actually had a promising start. It garnered 7.5% ratings and more importantly positive feedback! Viewers found Hyeri not bad as the concerns with her enunciation and she was actually quite charming and delivered on point comedy, and of course Yoo Seung Ho was swinging into action perfectly with his comfortable perch in sageuk land. Even Byun Woo Seok got good reviews for not sucking right off the bat and has a fun and crazy prince character to entertain viewers with. So far so good at the outset so let’s see if episode two continues the momentum.
TV SERIES
koalasplayground.com

First Drama Stills for tvN Period Romance Drama Twenty Five Twenty One with Kim Tae Ri and Nam Joo Hyuk

Setting a drama in a past real life time frame is a delicate thing, to capture that experience and weave it into a fictional story well plus doing justice to those who lived through it. It’s a reason the Answer Me series is so beloved and highly rated when it aired, nostalgically using fictional characters to remind everyone of the real life world from 1997, 1994, and 1988. We’re getting another drama set in the 90’s coming up, more specially the South Korean financial crisis of 1997, with early 2022 tvN series Twenty Five Twenty One. Starring Nam Joo Hyuk and Kim Tae Ri, she’s a member of the national fencing team in sabre and he’s a sports reporter, and each experiences family and dream ups and downs due to the financial crisis impacting the entire nation. The drama will span many years and sounds more akin to those J-doramas where the leads meet, move apart, meet again, et. al., until it’s finally time to go for that happy ending. The drama released the first set of stills this week showing Kim Tae Ri as a bright high school student and Nam Joo Hyuk manning a local book and DVD rental store.
TV & VIDEOS
koalasplayground.com

tvN Sat-Sun Fantasy Drama Bulgasal with Lee Jin Wook and Kwon Nara Takes a One Way Ratings Fall from 6% to 4% Range 4-episodes In

The hullabaloo around jTBC Sat-Sun drama Snowdrop and its highly controversial premiere last weekend overshadowed the same time arrival of new tvN Sat-Sun drama Bulgasal (Immortal Souls). Starring Lee Jin Woo, Kwon Nara, Lee Joon, and Gong Seung Yeon, I wasn’t personally interested but it was occupying what has been tvN’s prime airing slot taking over for Jirisan. It actually premiered to decent ratings at 6.346% which doubled what Snowdrop got in its first episode in the 3% range, but since then it’s been a slide in one direction. Episode 2 got 5.826%, episode 3 with 4.775% and episode 4 brought in 4.128%. Since I’m not watching, the first week reviews from K-netizens were predominately positive with an interesting premise, dark and gripping emotional threads, and solid acting from the leads. So I’m not sure why the ratings are dropping unless the historical period was what was good and the modern day story less so hence once the drama went to the present day the viewers started to fall. No matter what, tvN has this drama to anchor the weekend slot until Twenty Five, Twenty One with Nam Joo Hyuk and Kim Tae Ri arrives in February 2022.
TV & VIDEOS
koalasplayground.com

The Hosts of the 2021 KBS Drama Awards with Kim So Hyun, Lee Do Hyun, and Sung Si Kyung More Interesting as Daesang Winner Likely a Veteran From Hit Weekend Family Dramas Revolutionary Sisters or Gentleman and Young Lady

I would love to see a talented grown up child actress like Kim So Hyun or Park Eun Bin win a year end drama Daesang but alas it’s likely not their time (yet). The KBS 2021 Year End Drama Awards are being postulated to be the least competitive and interesting among the Big Three networks due to having zero major hits in dramas other than the weekend long family drama. From the two being Revolutionary Sisters and Gentleman and Young Lady will come the Daesang winner and it’s between Yoon Joo Sang in the former and Cha Hwa Young for the latter. I think Kim So Hyun and her saguek River Where the Moon Rises and Park Eun Bin and her sageuk The King’s Affection will both get plenty of awards for themselves and the rest of the cast but since neither were certified hits it’s hard for KBS to give either the Daesang even if the two actresses hard carried the dramas. So I’m more interested to see Kim So Hyun and Lee Do Hyun host together, and his Youth of May was also a shining light for KBS even with the low ratings as it proved one can do the democracy protest era of the 1980’s and not piss off K-netizens lol.
TV & VIDEOS
