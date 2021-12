Jordan Whitehead just had one of the best games of his career for the Buccaneers, and it has the NFL incorrectly wondering how it happened. Are there still any questions as to whether or not Jordan Whitehead is one of the best safeties in the NFL? Today marked a massive win for the Buccaneers as they clinched the NFC South for the first time in over ten years, and Whitehead played a huge role in the dominating performance.

NFL ・ 21 HOURS AGO